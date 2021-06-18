PUNXSUTAWNEY — Garret Minnick pitched a no-hitter in S.W. Jack’s 11-1 victory over S&T Bank in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Minnich struck out one and walked two in a game that ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The Drillers scored 10 runs over the third and fourth inning and tallied a single run in the fifth to enforce the mercy rule.
Tristan Redinger stroked two hits and drove in three runs for S.W. Jack. Michael Dolan banged out three hits and drove in two runs, and Kadin Homer had two hits and two RBIs. Evan Brocious also cranked out two hits out of the leadoff spot, and Caleb Gittings chipped in two out of the ninth spot.
The teams met for a second game, with S&T Bank coming out with an 8-5 win. The Drillers managed only three hits.
Luke Miller, Don Bender and Alex Shumaker each had two of S&T Bank’s nine hits. Bender drove in three runs.
Bender picked up the win after he was staked to a 6-0 lead after two innings.
S.W. Jack pulled within 6-5 in the fourth inning.
Kovacik Insurance runs win streak to six
WEST LEBANON — Niko Vadala held Young Township in check, and Kovacik Insurance won its sixth straight game, 4-2, in Indiana County Youth Legion baseball action Thursday.
Vadala scattered six hits over 62/3 innings, allowing lone runs in the first and seventh innings. He also helped himself at the plate by stroking two hits and driving in Sam Yanits, who opened the seventh inning with a triple.
Gavin Burkhart also banged out two hits and drove in a run in the seventh, and Yanits also had two hits. Jaeden Whitfield knocked in two runs with a single in the fourth inning that gave Kovacik a 2-1 lead.
Vadala gave way to Hunter Riggle with two outs in the seventh. Young Township scored a run with the aid of a single, two walks and an error before Riggle got a game-ending strikeout.
Vadala struck out six and walked four.
Jake Fairbanks took the loss despite striking out nine and walking one.
Young Township scores two wins
Young Township beat Latrobe, 5-4, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Thursday.
Brady Yard picked up the win with relief help from Braden Staats and Blake Fairman. Fairman worked out of bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning.
Brandon Gaston led the Renegades with three hits. Nate Kavulic contributed two hits, and Yard doubled.
The previous day, Young Township beat West Hempfield, 16-2. Blake Fairman struck out five and walked two in posting the win.
Yard pounded a grand slam and finished with six RBIs. Ethan Prugh doubled twice, and Dustin Coleman had two hits. Staats drove in two runs.
SANDLOT BASEBALL
INDIANA COUNTY YOUTH LEGION
THURSDAY’S LINE SCORES
KOVACIK INSURANCE 4, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 2
Kovacik Insurance 000 200 2 — 4 10 1
Young Township 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
3B — Yanits (KI). W — Vadala 6 K, 4 BB. L — Fairbanks 9 K, 1 BB.
S.W. JACK 11, S&T BANK 1
S&T Bank 010 00 — 1 0 2
S.W. Jack 004 61 — 11 11 2
2B — Redinger (SWJ), Gittings (SWJ). W — Minnick 1 K, 2 BB. L — Miller 4 K, 1 BB.
S&T BANK 8, S.W. JACK 5
S.W. Jack 004 100 0 — 5 3 0
S&T Bank 240 002 x — 8 0 2
2B — Varner (STB). W — Bender 5 K, 5 BB. L — Tortorella 1 K, 1 BB.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
IUP CAMPS
The IUP men’s basketball program will hold two more youth camps this summer. Camps are set for June 28 to July 1 and July 19 to 22. There are two age groups, with 7- to 11-year-olds going from 9 a.m. to noon followed by 12- to 16-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration and additional camp information is available online at www.iup.edu. For information, contact assistant coach Ron Fudala at rfudala@iup.edu.