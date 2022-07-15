HOMER CITY — S.W. Jack starter Ryan Okopal and closer Kadin Homer combined to limit Marion Center to one run and four hits in a 3-1 triumph at First Commonwealth Field on Thursday to send the Drillers into next week’s Pennsylvania Youth Legion Western Regional Tournament.
Okopal redeemed a Game 1 loss with five strong innings, allowing three hits, one run and striking out eight. Homer entered in the fifth inning with a three-ball count on Marion Center’s Alex Stewart and retired the power hitter on a grounder. He allowed one hit over the final two innings to pick up the save.
“It means a lot that Coach came back with me in this deciding game,” Okopal said. “Especially at this level with guys that are still developing their game, it means a lot to me that he gave me this opportunity.”
“This win means so much to us,” Homer said. “Especially since we didn’t make it into regional last year, this gives us the chance to play some more baseball this summer.”
Carter Smith singled and Cam Rising and Connor James walked in the second inning before Okopal recovered to strike out Trey Slovinsky looking and Collin Anderson swinging to end an early jam.
Marion Center starter Connor James pitched effectively, throwing 52 of his 75 pitches for strikes, but the Drillers made the most out of their five hits.
Noah McCoy made a sliding catch on Landon Kodman’s line drive in the top half of the second inning, but Mark Collinger rallied with a two-out double and scored on a single by Jon Cribbs to put the Drillers on the board.
James effectively retired the next eight S.W. Jack batters until a fifth-inning throwing error put Cribbs on second. The Drillers first baseman moved to third on Caden Force’s single and scored on Trevor Smith’s line drive.
“Nobody expected that out of Connor,” Marion Center coach Nick Pinizzotto said. “He was really good today, and I was proud of the way he battled.”
Okopal finished strong, striking out the side in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was locating the ball a lot better than the other day and think that I was able to paint the corners a little bit,” Okopal said. “It threw them off balance a little bit.”
“The Okopal boy pitched really well,” Pinizzotto said. “I tip my hat the their entire pitching staff. They did a real nice job on us tonight”
S.W. Jack added a run in the sixth. Quinn Lipniskis came on to run after Derek Miller doubled and eventually scored on a passed ball.
In the sixth, McCoy hit a solid single to lead off the bottom of the inning against Okopal and moved to second on a passed ball. Stewart worked a 3-0 count before longtime Drillers manager Mitch Pacconi went to Homer in relief. Kayden Detwiler singled in McCoy, but Homer got Smith to hit into a fielder’s choice and Rising on an inning ending ground out.
“We needed four or five innings out of Ryan,” Pacconi said. “He gave us that and pitched into the sixth inning. He gave us that boost that we needed, and I can’t say enough about Kadin and him coming in to close the door.”
Anderson earned his way on in the bottom of the seventh by way of his second hit-by-pitch, but Homer closed the door by getting AJ Chambers to ground out for the final out.
“I couldn’t really control my curveball today, but I had my fastball moving,” Homer said. “I was able to get ahead in counts and they couldn’t catch up with my fastball.”
“Kadin Homer is a heck of a pitcher too,” Pinizzotto said. “We had some chances early on, but he closed the door on us by getting ahead in counts and we couldn’t recover.
“Ultimately both myself and Mitch wanted a well-played game tonight, and I think we got that,” Pinizzotto added. “They are a great team, and I’ll be down here next week in regionals cheering them on.”