Saltsburg won another thriller.
Northern Cambria pushed the top seed past the limit.
United and its ace got shot down.
The District 6 Class 1A and 2A playoffs opened Thursday. Top-seeded Saltsburg advanced by squeezing past eighth-seeded Penns Manor, 8-7 in eight innings, in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
In Class 2A quarterfinals, eighth-seeded Northern Cambria suffered a 4-3 loss to top-seeded Portage, which needed an extra inning to push across the deciding run.
United, which won the Heritage Conference title on Monday after going on a late splurge to secure a home game in the playoffs, was ousted by Southern Huntingdon in a 7-0 shutout.
SALTSBURG 8, PENNS MANOR 7: Saltsburg took a 1-0 lead in its first at-bat and didn’t lead again until its final at-bat in a matchup with its Heritage Conference counterpart at Bertolino Park in West Lebanon.
Coming off a 17-7 loss to United in the Heritage Conference championship game, Saltsburg (14-4) pushed across the winning run in the eighth inning when Angelo Bartolini drew a walk followed by one-out walks to Luke Woodring and Braden Staats and Brady Yard’s RBI groundout.
Penns Manor (5-12) led 4-1 after 2½ innings. Saltsburg took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning when Angelo Bartolini was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Penns Manor answered with two runs in each of its next two at-bats, getting a run in each inning compliments of errors and sacrifice flies from Kayden Detwiler and Carter Smith.
Saltsburg answered in the bottom of the third with Staats’ two-run double.
Penns Manor tacked on a run in the fourth on Detwiler’s solo home run for a 5-3 lead, and Saltsburg tied it in the bottom of the inning on Angelo Bartolini’s RBI single and Rocco Bartolini’s RBI groundout.
The Comets struck again for two more runs in the sixth on Brandon Dunmire’s two-run single, and the Trojans answered again in the bottom of the inning on Staats’ sacrifice fly and an error on Gino Bartolini’s grounder that allowed a run to score.
Both teams went scoreless in the seventh, setting up the Trojans to win it in the eighth.
Matt Izzo picked up the win with two innings of hitless and scoreless relief. He came on in relief of Yard, who went six innings, striking out four, walking one and allowed seven runs — three earned — on eight hits. Saltsburg committed five errors.
Dunmire suffered the loss in relief of Detwiler, who went the first four innings, striking out four, walking five and surrendering five runs on five hits. Dunmire struck out three but walked six.
Saltsburg managed only six hits, and no one had more than one. Staats drove in three runs.
Penns Manor had eight hits. Dunmire finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Detwiler drove in two runs.
Saltsburg now gets another home game in the semifinals and has six days to prepare. The Trojans play Thursday against Moshannon Valley (8-7), the fourth seed and a 12-0 winner over Conemaugh Valley (6-7).
SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 7, UNITED 0: For a team that averaged 10.6 runs per game this season en route to the Heritage Conference championship, United didn’t look the part in the District 6 playoffs.
Southern Huntingdon’s Zach Baird held down the Lions on three hits while striking out 15 and issuing one walk, and Josh Fleck finished after Baird reached his pitch limit. He struck out two, walked two and yielded one hit.
“Baird did a very excellent job,” United coach Doug McNulty said. “The thing that was uncharacteristic for me was how many times we struck out looking. (The umpire) behind home plate, I thought, had a good zone for both teams. We didn’t adjust. I thought the first time through the order, it is what it is, and then we just didn’t adjust.
“I give all the credit in the world to their pitcher. He did a very excellent job mixing three pitches.”
United ace Ben Tomb was tagged for seven runs — five earned — on only four hits, but he walked four while striking out 11 in 61/3 innings. Brad Felix finished after Tomb reached his pitch count.
“He’s been a workhorse for us, and this was his second start in a row where he was coming off two days’ rest,” McNulty said. “And he’s not going to make excuses. We’re not going to make excuses, but he kind of came to me in the third, fourth inning and just said, ‘I don’t really have my A-fastball today,’ so that’s why you saw more off-speed than you’ve ever seen from him.”
Southern Huntingdon (15-4) scored one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings and finished off the Lions with four runs in the seventh.
Hunter Cameron, Tomb, Isaac Worthington and Aidan Strong each had one hit for United (17-5).
“That’s uncharacteristic for us,” McNulty said of the 17 strikeouts, “and it was probably the worst time of the year, obviously, for us to not put balls in play and make contact.”
Southern Huntingdon advanced to the semifinals to play Portage (17-4), which held off Northern Cambria, 4-3 in eight innings.
“We’re only losing two seniors,” McNulty said. “I hope our kids take from this they expect to be back in games like this and host playoff games and play in games that mean something because that’s what we’ve kind of built here. It’s a great place to be. It’s a great school district, great kids, great administration. … And I think now they’re just going to buy into it.”
PORTAGE 4, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3: Northern Cambria nearly pulled off an upset, but a couple errors cost the Colts in the matchup with the top seed.
Portage (17-4) scored the winning runs in the eighth inning after Jackson Kozlovec stroked a leadoff double. After one out, the Colts committed an error and then issued an intentional walk to load the bases. Northern Cambria got a force at the plate for the second out before Luke Scarton smacked the game-winning single.
Northern Cambria (8-10) held a 2-0 lead after 2½ innings after Mike Hoover hit a home run in the opening inning and Zack Taylor scored on a double steal after he reached on a single.
Portage grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third on Andrew Miko’s two-run double and Tyler Alexander’s RBI single.
Northern Cambria scored on an error in the fifth to forge a 3-3 tie.
Josh Miller pitched seven solid innings for Northern Cambria. He struck out six without issuing a walk and was charged with three runs and four hits.
Evan Wiewiora pitched the eighth and suffered the loss.
Kozlovec and Josh Morgan split Portage’s innings. They combined for 14 strikeouts and three walks. Kozlovec allowed four hits and two runs, and Morgan allowed two hits and one unearned run.
Portage advanced to play in the semifinals at home against fifth-seeded Southern Huntingdon (15-4), which beat United 7-0 on Thursday.