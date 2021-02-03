The Saltsburg Trojans needed a big win, and they found their 3-point shooting and put four quarters together.
Saltsburg played its most complete game of the season and knocked off Marion Center, 66-49, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
Marion Center (6-3) entered on a three-game winning streak and Saltsburg (4-5) had lost three straight.
Saltsburg made a season-high seven 3-pointers, held Marion Center’s hot 3-point shooters to a relatively low five 3s and allowed only 18 points in the second half.
“No doubt, this was the best all-around game we’ve played all year,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “That’s a season high for 3s and the most points we’ve scored all year. Coming in we were averaging only 48 a game and making two 3s. This might be outlier-type game, but I know the kids have the potential, they’ve just been lacking the confidence.”
Dave Stuller canned four 3s and scored a finished with 16 points. Dan Speal, Gino Bartolini and Logan Bonnoni hit a 3 apiece.
Tristan Roessler scored 16 points, Angelo Bartolini had 10 to go with eight rebounds, and Bonnoni finished with nine.
Saltsburg led 38-31 at halftime and outscored the Stingers 28-18 in the second half.
“We had been struggling shooting the ball,” Stitt said. “I’ve seen these guys hit shots in practice and in years past. I knew coming into the season we’d struggle a bit, and it was just a lack of confidence. Just seeing the shot fall early was a big boost for us. Defensively, I thought we played great defense and held a pretty good team under 50 points. The kids got after it defensively and hit the rebounds, and I’m just proud of them.”
Justin Peterson made three 3s and scored 17 points for Marion Center. Conner Fairman scored 15 points.
“We didn’t play any zone,” Stitt said. “We wanted to pressure their guards and play man-to-man, so we just switched everything and put pressure on their guards. I know they don’t go far into their bench so we were hoping to get them tired. The whole goal the second half was to wear them down a little bit.”
Saltsburg entered the week fourth in the District 6 Class 1A rankings. There are nine Class 1A teams in the district, and eight qualify for the playoffs, with the higher seeds playing host to home games until the finals.
Marion Center entered ranked third in Class 3A.
“This a very big win for us, to beat a Triple-A team,” Stitt said. “We’re sitting right there in the middle, and hopefully this starts a nice little stretch for us.”
Both teams play Thursday. Saltsburg plays host to Purchase Line, and Marion Center plays host to Penns Manor in a key game in the Heritage Conference playoff race.
UNITED 59, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 37: United tuned up for tonight’s showdown at West Shamokin by cruising to its 10th straight win in a Heritage Conference game at home.
United (10-1) and West Shamokin (8-0) tip off tonight with first place in the Heritage Conference on the line after their game was postponed Monday. United, 8-0 in conference play, hasn’t lost since it’s season opener at Berlin and started ts second rotation through conference play last night with another romp.
West Shamokin is 7-0 in the conference and has beaten every team except United. The two play again on Feb. 22, the projected last playing date of the regular season.
The conference semifinals are slated for Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the winner advancing to the championship game this season. There is no Road to the KCAC this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United won easily despite getting only two points from leading scoring Austin Kovalcik. Ben Tomb scored a team-high 12 points, and Jacob Boring and Brad Felix had nine apiece. Ten Lions scores.
Matt Sedlock led Northern Cambria with 14 points.
Northern Cambria plays at Homer-Center on Thursday.
PENNS MANOR 60, HOMER-CENTER 59: Penns Manor held on at the HomerDome when both teams came up empty at the free throw line in the closing seconds of a Heritage Conference game.
Penns Manor did enough coming down the stretch to build a three-point lead. Ryan Gresko drilled a 3-point field goal to put the Comets up one, and Max Hill buried two free throws to stretch the margin to three.
Homer-Center (4-6) scored off an offensive rebound to cut the margin to one, and Penns Manor (7-3) missed two opportunities at the line and Homer-Center one before the Comets ‘defense forced the Wildcats into a desperation shot at the buzzer.
Regardless, Homer-Center coach Paul Pohley saw vast improvement in his team, which lost to Penns Manor by 21 points, 60-49, on Jan. 11.
“Obviously, there are no moral victories in a loss,” the longtime assistant and first-year head coach, said, “but the key is we’re a better basketball team now than we were three weeks ago and we’re definitely making progress. We handled their pressure a lot better tonight than we did the first game. We made better decisions, saw the floor better, hit the open guys. It’s a shame somebody had to lose. It came down to one play here or there, and they made the extra play and came out on top.”
Homer-Center’s Ryan Sardone, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored 17 points. Evan Ober, a 6-foot senior, turned in a game-high 18 points. Drew Kochman chipped in 12.
“Homer got a lot better and Sardone is really good,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “They played extremely hard and are extremely well-coached. It was a great high school basketball game.”
Penns Manor kept contact with the leaders in the Heritage Conference standings. The top four teams qualify for the conference playoffs, which are slated to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Comets also maintained their spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, which consists of 13 teams. Eight Class 2A teams qualify for the district tournament, with the higher seeds playing at home until the finals.
Against Homer-Center, Penns Manor got its usual mix of scoring. Grant Grimaldi, a 6-5 junior, scored 15 points. Max Hill, an emerging sophomore guard, scored 15. Ashton Courvina, a 5-10 sophomore, finished with 13 points.
Both teams play Thursday. Penns Manor visits Marion Center and Homer-Center welcomes Purchase line.
PURCHASE LINE 52, BLAIRSVILLE 39: Purchase Line nursed a slim lead into halftime and steadily gained some separation from winless Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line (2-8) led by four, 21-17, at halftime. The Red Dragons stretched the margin to eight going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Bobcats (0-7) 20-15 in the final eight minutes.
Mello Sanchez scored 18 points and Gabe Lamer and Jayce Brooks chipped in 11 apiece for Purchase Line, which beat the Bobcats for the second time this season.
Purchase Line went 14-for-18 from the free throw line.
Logan Platt scored 12 points for Blairsville. Andrew Baker and Cameron Reaugh had nine apiece.
Both teams plays Thursday. Purchase Line visits Saltsburg and Blairsville plays host to West Shamokin.
PLUM 56, INDIANA 30: Plum cruised past Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 game.
Evan Brocious and Hunter Martin combined for 13 points for Indiana.
Tarasi Means and Cameron Moss combined for 30 points for Plum (4-3, 2-3 section).
Indiana (0-7) plays host to Highlands on Friday.