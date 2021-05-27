WEST LEBANON — Thursday was more than a baseball game for the Saltsburg community.
Saltsburg squared off with Moshannon Valley in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals Thursday afternoon at Mike Bertolino Park and couldn’t overcome a four-run third inning from the Black Knights in a 5-3 loss.
The loss capped off the final team sporting event in the school’s history, with Saltsburg merging with Blairsville next school year to form River Valley High School.
Trojans coach Mitchel Yard is a Saltsburg alumna himself, and reflected on the significance behind Thursday’s game.
“I went to Saltsburg myself, and just being around the community, it’s almost indescribable,” Mitchel Yard said. “Not the result we wanted today, but we did a lot more than what people expected out of us. To be able to go out, on what I consider to be a high note, is pretty cool. It would’ve been better to get to the finals or get the Heritage Conference championship, but we can’t do anything about it now.”
Saltsburg struggled against Michael Kitko, but the Trojans did get on the board in the first on Braden Staats’ RBI single. Saltsburg had the bases loaded with just one out, but back-to-back strikeouts killed the opportunity.
“We did well in the first inning, but we ended up leaving three guys on,” Yard said. “Definitely not the inning you want to start, not capitalizing.”
Baserunners were a premium for Saltsburg, with Kitko allowing just three hits and striking out 12 against three walks.
Brady Yard started for the Trojans and battled his way through five innings.
But he was roughed up in the third inning. With his team trailing 1-0, Jacob O’Donnell started the rally when he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Kephart followed with a walk and Kitko came through with an RBI single to knot the game at 1.
Michael Kephart hit a hard ground ball to short, but Santino Bartolini couldn’t make the play, allowing a run to score. Then, Ethan Webb raked an RBI single to push the lead to 3-1.
Yard settled down, recording a strikeout and picking off a runner at third, but James Hummell came through with a two-out RBI single to increase the Black Knights’ lead to 4-1.
“I told Brady to keep his head up and it wasn’t the result that we wanted today, but he threw well today and kept us in the game,” Mitchel Yard said. “He’s one of our go-to guys throughout the season and we always relied on him if there was ever a situation where we needed someone. He’s one of the leaders on our team that everyone felt confident in, and it was no-brainer to give him the ball today. I think our whole team would agree with that.”
Saltsburg tallied its second run on an RBI double from its No. 9 hitter Dom Speal. The Trojans had runners on second and third, but Kitko worked out of the jam by striking out Angelo Bartolini.
Saltsburg’s best chance to complete a comeback came in the bottom of the sixth. After Logan Bonnoni and Santino Bartolini started the inning with a groundout and walk, Kitko was pulled from the game after reaching the maximum pitch count.
Tanner Kephart, a freshman, took the mound, and Speal drew a two-out walk. Angelo Bartolini crushed a ball to left that the left fielder misplayed, and Speal scored while Bartolini stormed to third.
Rocco Bartolini roped a ball to right field, but it was directly at the right fielder, who pulled in the liner to end the inning.
Moshannon Valley picked up an insurance run from a Christian Nelson RBI single and entered the bottom of the seventh with a 5-3 lead.
Tanner Kephart quickly closed out the Trojans, retiring Yard and Staats before Gino Bartolini singled. Kephart then struck out Matt Izzo to end it.
Despite the loss, Saltsburg posted a 14-5 record, played for the Heritage Conference championship and claimed the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A tournament.
“I think we deserved where we got to, and it was definitely an interesting ride getting everyone together,” Mitchel Yard said. “There was all the talk of it being Saltsburg’s last year in the middle of the year, and I think the guys did a really good job of not letting that get to them. It’s something that I preached to them that we can’t control that and we’re going to do our thing, and wherever it goes, it goes.”
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORE
MOSHANNON VALLEY 5, SALTSBURG 3
Moshannon Valley — 5
O’Donnell 3-1-1-0, T. Kephart 3-2-1-0, Kitko 4-1-1-1, M. Kephart 3-1-0-1, Webb 4-0-4-1, Nelson 3-0-1-1, Hansel 3-0-0-0, Hummell 3-0-1-1, Wells 4-0-0-0, Totals 30-5-9-5
Saltsburg — 3
A. Bartolini 3-0-0-1, R. Bartolini 3-1-0-0, Yard 4-0-1-0, Staats 4-0-1-1, G. Bartolini 3-1-3-0, Izzo 4-0-0-0, Gyenes 0-0-0-0, Woodring 0-0-0-0, Bononni 3-0-0-0, S. Bartolini 2-0-0-0, Speal 2-1-1-1, Totals 28-3-6-3
Moshannon Valley 004 000 1 — 5 9 2 Saltsburg 100 101 0 — 3 6 1
2B — Staats, Speal, Webb 2.
W — Kitko 12 K, 3 BB. L — Yard 4 K, 4 BB.