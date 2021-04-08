Angelo Bartolini and Brady Yard hit home runs to account for seven of Saltsburg’s runs in a 10-9 victory over United in a Heritage Conference baseball game on Thursday.
Bartolini hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to put Saltsburg ahead 5-1, and Yard hit a three-run shot in a four-run sixth inning that padded the Trojans’ lead to 10-5.
Saltsburg (2-1) needed all that padding because United struck for five runs in the seventh, with Isaac Worthington striking the big blow with a grand slam.
United struck against Gino Bartolini, who came on in relief of starter and winner Braden Staats. Bartolini allowed two walks and a runner reached on an error to set the table for Worthington.
Matt Izzo came on to pitch after another error and retired the two batters he faced to pick up the save.
Angelo Bartolini, Staats, Gino Bartolini and Dom Speal each had two of Saltsburg’s 10 hits.
Wade Plowman, Brad Felix and Jon Henry each had two hits for United.
On Tuesday, Saltsburg scored a 6-5 win over Blairsville, scoring three runs in the eighth inning. Staats led the way with two doubles and three RBIs. Yard also had two hits and Gino Bartolini doubled.
Gina Bartolini picked up the win in relief, going the final two-thirds of an inning in relief of Staats, who struck out 11 and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.
Andrew Baker banged out three hits and drove in two runs for Blairsville. He suffered the loss despite striking out 10 and walking two. The Bobcats committed six errors behind him.
Blairsville plays host to Penns Manor today, and Saltsburg welcomes Homer-Center on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 14, BLAIRSVILLE 0: Homer-Center scored 12 runs in its first at-bat and picked up its first win of the season in 4½ inning a Heritage Conference game.
Michael Krejocic led off the bottom of the first by pounding the first pitch he saw for a home run at First Commonwealth Bank Field. He smacked an RBI double in the next inning and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Anthony Rowland stroked two hits and drove in three runs. Evann Keslar was also credited with three RBIs.
Rowland allowed only one hit in picking up the win.
Logan Platt had Blairsville’s only hit, a single sandwiched around walks in the first inning that loaded the bases before Rowland worked out of the jam.
“It was good for this group to get their first win together,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “They’ve been working hard in practice, and it’s nice to see that everything they worked on and worked on together as a team and come out with a win.”
Both teams play at home today, Homer-Center (1-2) against Marion Center and Blairsville (0-4) against Penns Manor.
MARION CENTER 11, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Parker Black and Skyler Olp each hit a home run in Marion Center’s victory over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
Black had two hits and an RBI. and Olp raked two hits scored three runs and had an RBI. Gaven Palko collected two hits and Marcus Badzik went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Palko picked up the win. He pitched 61/3 innings of three-hit ball, struck out four and walked two.
Braden Reichenbach recorded the last two outs and picked up a strikeout.
Marion Center’s plays at Homer-Center today. West Shamokin visits Purchase Line on Monday.
SOFTBALL
MARION CENTER 15, WEST SHAMOKIN 4: Lydia Miller crushed a three-run homer in her varsity debut in Marion Center’s 15-4 victory over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
Miller went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Kaitlin Moore also hit a three-run home run. Jasmine Hill collected two hits and two RBIs, and Grace Rougeaux had two hits.
Haleigh Newell had two hits for West Shamokin.
Hill recorded the victory, striking out three without issuing a walk in three innings of work. Rougeaux finished off the last two innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Maddie McConnell took the loss.
Both teams play today. Marion Center (4-0) visits Homer-Center today, and West Shamokin plays host to Northern Cambria.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10, PENNS MANOR 7: North ern Cambria gave up five runs early but scored seven late in a victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts trailed 5-3 before outscoring the Comets 7-2 over the final three innings and handing Penns Manor its first loss in three games.
Jess Krug and Jensen Wiewora each had two hits and two RBIs for Northern Cambria. Krug doubled and tripled. Kenzie Formeck also chipped in two hits.
Krug picked up the win, fanning 11 and walking two in a distance effort.
Penns Manor outhit the Colts 11-9 but was plagued by seen errors. Kassidy Smith suffered the loss. She struck out eight and walked one. Only three of the nine runs she yielded were earned.
Smith tried to make up for the damage in the batter’s box, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Anna Peterman and Hayden Sturgeon each had two hits. Sturgeon drove in two runs along with Jada Bennett.
Penns Manor plays at Blairsville today. Northern Cambria (2-1) plays at West Shamokin today.
TRACK AND FIELD: The Indiana girls pulled out a win, but the boys settled for a loss in a tiebreaker in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 track and field meet Wednesday.
The girls scored a 79-69 victory to improve to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the section. Cadence Ullman led the way with three individual events victories, taking the 100 meters (13.45 seconds), the 200 (27.73) and the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Sara Welch won two events, claiming the long jump (15-6½) and the 300 hurdles (52.87).
Other individual event winners were Sarah Love in the 400 (1:08.66), McKenna Jordan in the 3,200 (13:14.44), Kahriya Wittington in the 100 hurdles (18.50), Brenna Nutter in the pole vault (7-6) and Lizzie Lubold in the triple jump (31-10½). The quartet of Ullman, Welch, Emma Levan and Gabby Clark won the 400 relay with a time of 52.73.
The boys tied 75-75, but Latrobe was awarded the victory based on 10 events wins to Indiana’s eight. Seniors Joel Beckwith and Greg Kenning paced the boys (1-3, 0-2) with two individual wins apiece. Beckwith took the 1,600 (4:51.17) and the 3,200 (11:33.34), and Kenning won both the discus (121-4) and the javelin (119-2).
Other individual winners were Charlie Weber in the high jump (5-4), Josh Saurer in the pole vault (10-6) and Will Methven in the shot put (39-0).
Beckwith, Jon Berzonsky, Jacob Gill and Maddux Fisanich won the 3,200 relay in 8:39.90.
Indiana visits Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.
LACROSSE: Indiana opened conference play with a 14-10 win over Plum in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ lacrosse match Wednesday.
Gracie Agnello scored four goals to lead Indiana, and Kyla Weaver turned in three. Kennedi Kunkle and Taylor Weaver contributed two goals apiece. Olivia Kuzneski, Kate Lehman, and Gia Spadafora each tacked on the other goals.
Agnello dominated ground ball wins with seven.
Indiana also won the junior varsity game, 12-7.
Indiana travels to Bellefonte today.
VOLLEYBALL: West Shamokin won for the third time this season, topping Bishop Guilfoyle, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16, in a Mid-State boys’ match.
Eric Spencer led the Wolves with 25 assists and four aces. Evan Cornish tallied 10 kills and four aces, and Owen Slover tacked on nine kills and five digs.
West Shamokin (3-2, 2-0 league) welcomes Forest Hills on Tuesday.