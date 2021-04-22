The Saltsburg Trojans know how to reverse their fortunes.
They brought out the long ball.
Saltsburg hit six home runs, including two grand slams, and avenged a season-opening loss to West Shamokin with a 19-4 romp in four innings in a Heritage Conference baseball game Thursday.
The Trojans, an 11-0 loser to West Shamokin on March 30, got grand slams from Braden Staats and Matt Izzo and improved to 6-2. Izzo finished with two home runs and eight RBIs, and Brady Yard also hit a pair of homers. Rocco Bartolini rounded out the homer parade.
Izzo and Yard each banged out three hits, and Bartolini had two. The Trojans finished with four hits that were not home runs.
Yard picked up the win. He struck out four and walked five.
Bo Swartz and Justin Smulik each had two hits for West Shamokin (3-4). Smulik drove in three runs.
Both teams play Monday. Saltsburg visits Northern Cambria, and West Shamokin plays host to Homer-Center.
UNITED 4, HOMER-CENTER 0: United’s Ben Tomb won a pitchers’ duel with Homer-Center’s Caleb Palmer in a Heritage Conference game.
Tomb pitched 5 2-3 innings and allowed one hit while striking out 15 and walk ing four. Brad Felix, who stroked the key hit in the sixth inning, also came on in relief in that frame and finished off the win despite giving up four walks.
Palmer went the distance, striking out five without issuing a walk and scattering nine hits. He held the Lions off the board until the sixth, when Hunter Cameron and Caden McCully reached on singles to set up Felix’s two-run triple for a 2-0 lead. Tomb followed with a sacrifice fly.
McCully drove in an insurance run in the seventh.
Cameron finished with three hits and McCully had two.
Riley Clevenger had Homer-Center’s only hit leading off the fourth inning.
“Tomb threw well,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “We got guys on base but couldn’t capitalize. Palmer pitched well in a big spot for us.”
Homer-Center (4-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped, will hold its tournament this weekend, taking on Claysburg-Kimmel on Saturday morning, with a second game to follow.
United (6-2) plays at Ferndale today.
MARION CENTER 13, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 9: Marion Center scored five runs in each of the first two innings and made them stand up against Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers (7-2) took advantage of two errors for three runs in the first, and Gaven Palko and Parker Black delivered RBI singles.
In the second, Marion Center drew three walks, scored a run on a wild pitch and Dakota Bracken’s base hit followed by another run-scoring error and Aidan Cattau two-run single.
Palko pitched the first four innings and allowed four runs in picking up the win. Bracken and Ty Ryen finished.
Northern Cambria scored two runs in each of the second and fourth inning and tacked on five in its last two at-bats.
Skyler Olp, TJ Lynn, Bennett, Palko, Bracken and Cattau each had two of Marion Center’s 14 hits. Bracken and Cattau each drove in two runs.
Matt Sedlock went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Northern Cambria. Owen Bougher had two hits along with Evan Wiewiora, who drove in three runs. Mike Hoover had two RBIs.
Marion Center, which has won three straight games, plays at Purchase Line on Monday. Northern Cambria (2-6) plays host to Saltsburg on Monday.
PENNS MANOR 15, PURCHASE LINE 0: Penns Manor sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the first inning and wrapped up a victory over Purchase Line in three innings in a Heritage Conference game.
Carter Smith smacked three hits and drove in four runs and Ashton Courvina had two hits and three RBIs for Penns Manor, which got back to .500 at 4-4. Smith doubled and Courvina tripled.
Brandon Dunmire took care of matters on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out four and walking one.
Penns Manor plays host to Blacklick Valley on Monday. Purchase Line (1-7) plays host to West Shamokin today.
INDIANA 17, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2: Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak by taking care of DuBois Central Catholic in three innings in a non-conference game.
Indiana (7-3-1) scored four runs in the first inning, eight in the second and five in the third to enforce the 15-run mercy rule.
Gavin Homer stroked two hits and drove in two runs, and Steven Budash, Tyler Gonos and Branden Kanick were each credited with three RBIs.
Ben Ryan, who also had two hits and an RBI, posted the win, striking out five, walking two and yielding only one hit.
Indiana plays host to Knoch on Monday.