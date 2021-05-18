Saltsburg, the Heritage Conference runner-up, earned the top seed in the District 6 Class 1A baseball playoffs.
The Trojans (13-4) play host to the Heritage Conference counterpart, eighth-seeded Penns Manor (5-11), on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon.
All first-round games in Class 1A and 2A are Thursday at 4 p.m. The second round is Tuesday, and the championships are set for Tuesday, June 1, at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
In Class 2A, Marion Center (13-3) claimed the second seed and welcomes seventh-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel (11-6).
United (17-4), the Heritage Conference champion, moved into the fourth seed to get a home game against fifth-seeded Southern Huntingdon (14-4).
Northern Cambria (8-9) picked up the final spot in the eight-team field and visits top-seeded Portage (16-4).
The other Class 2A game pits Mount Union (6, 13-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (3, 11-6).
The other Class 1A games are Conemaugh Valley (5, 6-6) at Moshannon Valley (4, 7-7); Saint Joseph’s (6, 5-9) at Juniata Valley (3, 12-5); and Blacklick Valley (7, 7-11) at Bishop McCort (2, 11-7).
In softball, the District 6 playoffs begin Monday, with all but one game starting at 4 p.m. The semifinals are Thursday, May 27. The championship games are Wednesday, June 2, in Class 1A and Thursday, June 3, in Class 2A, with both at St. Francis University.
In Class 2A, Marion Center (16-1) claimed the top seed and takes on eighth-seeded Juniata Valley (9-9).
Blairsville (13-2), which plays Marion Center for the Heritage Conference championship this evening, is the fourth seed and plays host to fifth-seeded Penns Valley (12-7).
United (12-6), the seventh seed, visits second-seeded Mount Union (15-2).
Southern Huntingdon (3, 17-3) plays host to Claysburg-Kimmel (6, 11-5).
In Class 1A, two Heritage Conference teams play on the road, with Homer-Center (7, 4-12) facing Portage (2, 16-4) at 3 p.m. and Penns Manor (5, 6-9) taking on Glendale (4, 10-6).
In the other games, Conemaugh Valley (1, 9-2) plays host to Ferndale (8, 3-11) and Williamsburg (3, 10-3) welcomes Blacklick Valley (6, 5-9).