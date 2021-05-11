The Saltsburg Trojans set up a big day today.
Saltsburg beat Homer-Center, 18-3, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday and set up a showdown with Marion Center today.
Saltsburg (9-3), the second-ranked team in District 6 Class 1A, faces Marion Center (10-2), the top-ranked team in Class 2A, at home today in a game that was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The game is also crucial in the Heritage Conference race to the championship game.
Both teams then play a second game today, with Saltsburg playing host to Purchase Line and Marion Center returning home to face Penns Manor.
Saltsburg was cruising along against Homer-Center and then erupted for 12 runs in the sixth inning and enforced the mercy rule after holding the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
Saltsburg’s Rocco Bartolini cranked out two hits and had four RBIs in the leadoff spot, Brady Yard crushed two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Braden Staats, Matt Izzo, Logan Bonnoni and Santino Bartolini each had a hit and an RBI apiece.
Saltsburg also drew 13 walks, and Homer-Center committed nine errors.
Michael Krejocic was a perfect 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot for Homer-Center. Aiden Bekina drove in three runs.
Yard picked up the win, striking out six and walking two.
Homer-Center (4-10) plays host to Northern Cambria on Thursday.
UNITED 14, PURCHASE LINE 0: Ben Tomb had a perfect day at the plate and on the mound in United’s win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Tomb picked up the win, striking out all nine batters he faced in three innings. Tomb also was 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs.
Hunter Cameron smacked three hits, scored twice and had an RBI for United. Wade Plowman doubled and drove in four runs, and Travis Timko banged out two hits.
Jayce Brooks recorded the lone hit for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (1-13) plays at Saltsburg today, and United (14-4) travels to Blairsville on Thursday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 13, PENNS MANOR 4: Penns Manor started off hot with three runs in the first, but its bats went cold in a loss to Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Northern Cambria did its damage in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Mike Hoover crushed a home run, scored four times and drove in two runs for the Colts. Gavin Dumm raked a double and drove in three runs. Owen Bougher and Josh Miller each smacked two hits, and Adam Yachtis and Isak Kudlawiec each had two RBIs.
Carter Smith, Ashton Courvina and Logan McCunn each had a hit and had an RBI for Penns Manor.
Ethan Krawcion picked up the win and struck out six batters in a complete-game performance.
Penns Manor (5-7) plays at Marion Center today, and Northern Cambria (3-9) travels to Homer-Center on Thursday.
INDIANA 12, BURRELL 0: Lucas Connell and Hunter Martin combined for a three-hit shutout over five innings in a win over Burrell in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
Connell picked up the victory, striking out seven and walking two in four innings. Martin closed out the final inning and struck out a batter.
Branden Kanick led the offense, smacking two hits, including a home run, and had four RBIs and two runs scored. Gavin Homer raked two hits, including a triple, and had three RBIs in the leadoff spot. Ben Ryan was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Evan Truman, Tyler Gonos and Zach Tortorella each collected a hit.
Dylan McKallip, Forrest Primm and Tristen Kenzovich recorded the hits for Burrell (5-8, 3-6).
Indiana (8-6, 4-5) plays at Burrell today. The Indians are sitting fourth in the section with four teams advancing to the playoffs.