The Saltsburg Trojans took care of a lot of business on Wednesday.
The Trojans began the day with an 11 a.m. start against Marion Center in a key Heritage Conference game and pulled out a 9-8 win in the final inning.
Then Saltsburg faced Purchase Line in a 4 p.m. start and beat the Red Dragons, 7-1, to improve to 12-3 and move to the top of the Heritage Conference standings. The Trojans lead Marion Center (10-4) and United (13-4) in the conference.
The two wins also allowed the Trojans to put some heat on Bishop McCort for the top seed in the District 6 Class 1A playoff rankings.
Marion Center, which entered the day ranked fourth in Class 2A, jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Saltsburg. The Stingers led 7-2 before the Trojans rallied for six runs in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead.
The Stingers tied the game in the top of the sixth, and Saltsburg won in the seventh when Braden Staats drew a bases-loaded walk to push the winning run across with two outs.
Gino Bartolini started the six-run rally with a three-run home run followed singles by Brady Yard and Staats. After Angelo Bartolini drove in a run, Yard’s grounder was played into a two-run error that gave Saltsburg the lead.
Marion Center tied it with Marcus Badzik’s solo home run in the sixth.
In the seventh, two walks and an error loaded the bases to set up Staats, who drew a five-pitch walk.
Saltsburg’s Angelo Bartolini and Marion Center’s TJ Lynn, Landin Bennett and Gaven Palko each finished with two hits. Bennett and Lynn also hit home runs.
Staats picked up the win with four innings of relief of starter Matt Izzo. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks.
Braden Reichenbach took the loss in relief of Ryen.
In the Trojans’ second game of the day, Gino Bartolini hit another home run, a grand slam that gave his team a 5-1 lead after three innings. He and Yard each finished with two hits.
Jayce Brooks drove in Purchase Line’s lone run in the first inning.
Logan Bonnoni didn’t allow much after the first inning. He fanned five, walked one and allowed four hits in a distance effort.
In its second game of the day, Marion Center scored six runs in the third inning for a 10-4 lead and went on beat Penns Manor, 16-6, ending the game in six innings due to the mercy rule.
Badzik hit another home run, and Skyler Olp launched a grand slam. They each finished with five RBIs.
Palko, Dakota Bracken and Ryen each had two hits, and Aidan Cattau was credited with three RBIs.
Carter Smith had two hits for Penns Manor.
Saltsburg plays host to Blairsville on Friday, and Marion Center visits West Shamokin today.
Purchase Line (1-14) plays host to Homer-Center today, and Penns Manor (6-8) visits Homer-Center tonight for a game under the lights at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
INDIANA 14, BURRELL 6: A day after shutting out Burrell, Indiana had a tougher time getting past the Bucs the second time around but made sure of making it into the WPIAL playoffs.
Indiana jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Burrell but fell behind 6-3 after two innings. The Indians righted things after that, scoring five times in the fourth for an 8-6 lead and tacking on six runs in seventh.
Indiana pounded out 16 hits, with Steven Budash cranking out five in five trips to the plate and driving in four runs. Branden Kanick and Zach Tortorella each had three this, and Austin Homer had two. Ben Ryan hit a two-run homer, and Austin Homer and Lincoln Trusal had two RBIs apiece.
Budash also came up big on the mound, taking over in the fourth inning and holding the Bucs to two hits and no runs in posting the win. He struck out six and walked three.
Hunter Martin pitched the final inning and registered a strikeout.
The Indians, 9-6-1 overall, finished fourth in Section 1 in Class 4A at 5-5. Playoff pairings are expected to be announced this evening.
Indiana plays host to Forest Hills today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 10, BLAIRVILLE 2: West Shamokin held a 5-2 lead before scoring five times in the sixth inning to put away Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin, which entered the day ranked seventh in the District 6 Class 2A rankings, improved to 7-4.
The Wolves made the most of four hits, four walks and four errors. Bo Swartz doubled for one of his two hits and drove in a run.
Nikko Buffone pitched three innings for the win, and Peyron Harter pitched four innings in relief.
Cole Kennedy-Citeroni had two hits and an RBI for Blairsville (4-7).
Both teams play today. Blairsville plays host to United, and West Shamokin welcomes United.
SOFTBALL
BLAIRSVILLE 8, WEST SHAMOKIN 1: Blairsville claimed its 10th win of the season and shored up its hold on second place in the Heritage Conference and its fourth-place standing in the District 6 Class 2A playoff rankings.
Brin Gardner and Kirsten Smith each had two hits for Blairsville (10-2). The Bobcats also used nine walks and four errors to power their offense.
Hannah Foust picked up the win, striking out 12, walking one and scattering six hits.
Lily Jordan went 3-for-3 for West Shamokin.
Blairsville plays at United (11-5) today. West Shamokin (4-7) plays host to United on Monday.
ARMSTRONG 9, INDIANA 4: Indiana dropped its regular-season finale to Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
The Indians, who qualified for the WPIAL playoffs by finishing fourth in the section, are 10-7 going into the postseason.
Armstrong jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Indiana and fueled its offense with three home runs.
Sara Zimmerman countered with two solo home runs for Indiana. Haley Hamilton also had two of Indiana’s seven hits.
Olivia Zimmerman suffered the loss. She struck out seven and walked two.
WPIAL playoff pairings are expected to be announced this evening.