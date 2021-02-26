Saltsburg tuned up for the District 6 Class 1A playoffs by closing the regular season with a 57-41 win over Northern Cambria in Heritage Confer3ence boy’s basketball game Thursday night.
Tristan Roessler scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Saltsburg (7-9) pulled away while outscoring Northern Cambria 15-5 in the fourth quarter.
“We had a tough schedule to end the year with United and Penns Manor,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “We’ve been right around .500 all year, and I think we’re one team I’d be afraid to play in the district playoffs.”
Mike Hoover scored 13 points for Northern Cambria.
Saltsburg won the junior varsity game, 46-27, to close a 15-0 season.
The Trojans open the district playoffs Tuesday as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Pairings will be announced Saturday afternoon.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 60, APOLLO-RIDGE 29: South Allegheny jumped on Apollo-Ridge and threw the Vikings way off their game in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Vikings managed only 11 field goals, which is ordinarily close to their total for 3-poitners alone. The registered two field goal in each of the first and fourth quarters.
Jake Fello had a team-high nine points for Apollo-Ridge. Bryan Hynes scored 17 to lead four players in double figures for South Allegheny (14-4, 10-1).
Apollo-Ridge (8-5, 6-4) plays Beth Center in the WPIAL playoffs Tuesday at Charleroi.
INDIANA 44, PLUM 43: Indiana celebrated senior night with a victory and turned up for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs with a victory in a Section 2 game.
Indiana overcame 31 points from Plum’s Kennedie Montue. Only two other players scored for the Mustangs (6-7, 6-6), who managed only one field goal in the second quarter while Indiana (5-7, 8-9) was building a 33-29 lead.
Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with 16 points and Isabella Antonacci scored 12. Hope Cook chipped in nine.
Indiana recognized seniors Fima Sissoko and Caroline Bianco.
Indiana opens the playoffs Monday at Plum.
APOLLO-RIDGE 59, SALTSBURG 45: Morgan Gamble poured in 23 points to lead Apollo-Ridge in a non-conference game and snapped Saltsburg’s two-game winning streak.
Gamble buried five 3-point field goals, with three coming in the third quarter when the Vikings outscored Saltsburg 20-8 and broke the game open.
Emily Bonelli contributed 15 points and Madi Marks had nine points and 10 rebounds for Apollo-Ridge.
Eden Plowman and Abbie Dickie combined for 18 points for Saltsburg. Savanna Fink scored nine.
Apollo-Ridge () opens the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Tuesday at Sacred heart.
Saltsburg closed its season at 2-13.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 69, LIGONIER VALLEY 28: Ligonier Valley closed a winless season in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Haley Boyd scored 19 points on the strength of five 3-point field goals for Ligonier Valley. Carol Woods had seven rebounds and three assists.