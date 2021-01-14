Saltsburg, known for shooting 3-point field goals, didn’t pick up its first victory of the season via the long ball.
The Trojans turned up their defense, and Purchase Line had trouble making even the easier shots.
Saltsburg held Purchase Line to 14 points in the second half in a 61-44 win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Saltsburg (1-1) held a 34-30 lead after a fast-paced first half. The Trojans outscored Purchase Line 26-14 in the second half, holding the Red Dragons to six points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
Purchase Line (0-2) had chances to make up ground after falling behind by 10 going into the fourth quarter, but the Dragons missed 10 free throws on 13 attempts in the final period and finished only 3-for-19 for the game.
Saltsburg did make four 3-pointers, and the Trojans were solid at the line in the second half, hitting 8 of 10 attempts after going 3-for-6 in the first half.
Brady Yard scored seven points during the decisive third quarter and paced the Trojans with 14 points. Tristan Roessler matched Yard with 14 points, and Logan Bonnoni scored 11. Brandon Staats chipped in eight.
Melo Sanchez and Josh Syster each scored 14 points for Purchase Line.
Saltsburg plays host to West Shamokin on Friday. Purchase Line plays at Penns Manor on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 63, BLAIRSVILLE 33: For the second straight game, West Shamokin put the mercy rule into effect by halftime in another romp, this time over Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin (3-0) scored 27 points in the first quarter and tacked on 21 more in the second en route to a 31-point halftime lead at 48-17. Blairsville held a 16-15 advantage with a running clock in the second half.
Jack McCullough scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter, and Trevor Smulik fired in nine in the first period and nine of his team’s 10 in the fourth en route to a game-high 27 points. Smulik and McCullough each hit two of the Wolves’ seven 3-pointers.
Bo Swartz controlled the Wolves’ offense and dished out eight assists to go with seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Ezeck Olinger chipped in 10 points and six boards, three assists and a couple steals, and Jack McCullough handed out four assists. Smulik finished with a team-high seven rebounds.
Cameron Reaugh paced Blairsville (0-2) with 18 points.
West Shamokin plays at Saltsburg on Friday. Blairsville visits United on Tuesday.