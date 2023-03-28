Macy Sardone is no stranger to big games.
A senior on the volleyball and basketball teams at Homer-Center, Sardone helped the Wildcats to Heritage Conference championships in each sport, two District 6 Class 2A titles in basketball, a pair of D6 Class 1A championship match appearances in volleyball and a couple state playoff berths in each.
The latest big game? The PIAA championship against Kennedy Catholic at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday.
Sardone led all scorers with 27 points in a 65-45 loss to the Golden Eagles. It capped a season in which the 5-foot-7 guard averaged 18 points per game to lead the Wildcats and put Sardone’s career-point total at 1,717.
Sardone was also selected for the Altoona Mirror Classic alongside teammate Molly Kosmack to compete against seniors from Blair County schools on Friday at Penn State Altoona.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Brian and Mary Sardone
Sibling: Ryan, 20
Pets: Nitro, a German shepherd
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year university
Hobbies: Tennis, swimming, biking, skiing, traveling, shopping and hanging out with friends.
Favorite school subject: Media and marketing
Favorite food: Chinese
Food you refuse to eat: I love all food and will try anything.
Favorite video game: “Madden”
Favorite sport: Basketball, because it is a highly competitive, team- oriented sport that requires a lot of time and dedication to be good at it.
When you started playing basketball: I started developing my skills in kindergarten and began playing games in fourth grade. I started playing basketball because my dad and older brother were always outside playing together and I wanted to join them.
Pre-game rituals or superstitions: I’m not superstitious, but I make sure to pray before every game.
Biggest inspiration: My brother is my biggest inspiration because I’ve always looked up to him as an athlete and person. My mother taught me how to play volleyball and my dad taught me how to play the game of basketball. They have been my biggest supporters and biggest fans while providing me with the opportunities to do the things I love
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe, because it gets me excited and hyped up.
Favorite part of competing: The mental and physical challenge that comes with competing at the highest level while trying to win is my favorite part of playing.
Favorite place to compete: The HomerDome because it’s one of the most unique gyms around and the energy and support from the local community makes the atmosphere amazing.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Homer- Center: To take advantage of every game and opportunity that is given and to enjoy every moment because time is precious and everything comes to an end.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To be humble, respectful and fair while still competing as hard as you can.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Humble, determined and tenacious.
What was it like to compete for a state championship? Competing for a state championship has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl. Getting to the state championship required everyone to play at an elite level. The experience at Hershey and the Giant Center was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Even though we weren’t named state champions, I’m grateful and proud of us for making it there and representing Homer City.
Describe the journey through districts and state playoffs: Every game brought us a different opponent and unique challenge. Winning our second straight District 6 title at Mount Aloysius against our rival United was a very hard-fought and rewarding game. Having won the D6 gave us a home state playoff game along with a near sell-out crowd and started our road to March Madness. After that, we had to travel far distances to our next three state playoff games. Winning our fourth state playoff game ensured us that we would be traveling our farthest distance yet … Hershey!
Favorite memory from this season’s run: Traveling overnight to Hershey knowing that the next day would be the largest game of my career, and my last, made it a bittersweet and unforgettable experience. Playing for the state championship game at the Giant Center on the largest stage in high school basketball was truly the best way to end my high school career.
How does it feel to achieve such a level of success in volleyball and basketball? I feel blessed by God for the gifts He has given me and thankful to have such a strong support system from my family. I have worked very hard from a very young age at volleyball and basketball but none of it would have been possible without all of my amazing teammates.