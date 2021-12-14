Recent research by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has shown a significant uptick in the numbers of sauger on the Monongahela and Ohio rivers, as well as the lower two navigation pools of the Allegheny River. In some areas sauger appear to be as numerous as its walleye cousin.
Consider the tactics employed by these two Midwest anglers if you choose to target sauger on our rivers this winter or early spring.
LEONARD’S THREE-WAY OPTIONS: Bill Leonard, an Esterville, Iowa, angler employs a couple variations of three-way rigging when plying sauger haunts on the Mississippi River.
Option one is used to present a live minnow or chub. Rigging begins with the sliding of a number 10 barrel swivel up the 6/2 Fireline main line. A colored bead follows, and then another barrel swivel is tied to the end of the line. The upper (sliding) swivel is used as the dropper line for either a sinker or heavy leadhead jig. Twelve to 18 inches of light mono serves as the connecting line. A 2- to 4-foot section of 8-pound fluorocarbon line is tied to the open ring of the end swivel; either a Northland Phelps floating jighead or number 4 red live bait hook goes on the snell’s end.
In fairly snag-free settings, Leonard opts for a heavy leadhead like a 1-ounce Lindy Fuzz E Grub or a slender, heavy plastic-tipped jig that pulls well through current. The jig occasionally produces a bonus sauger. When confronted with snags, or when current dictates the need for a heavier weight, he’ll go for a big bell or pencil sinker.
“I use this three-way setup in deeper holes,” said Leonard. “I keep droppers and leads short, to keep the bait in close bottom contact. The bottom is often a series of sand dunes, with the active fish rising up to the top of a dune to feed.”
An upriver presentation is used, by way of either the bow-mount electric or kicker outboard, depending on the current. Use just enough thrust to keep the boat moving upriver. Specific angle isn’t a big concern; he generally lets out about 20 yards from a baitcasting reels with a flippin’ button. Soft action 8½-foot rods fill out the set up.
A second three-way option is a more common one, used to present hard stickbaits like a number 7 Rapala or 3.5-inch Berkley Firestick. Leonard tweaks this time-honored approach by using “hot” color patterns like silver/chartreuse and gold/orange. A standard three-way swivel is used to accomplish the rigging. The six to eighteen-inch dropper goes to big bell sinker, as much as eight ounces; a two- to four-foot snell couples the swivel to the stickbait. This is also a pull-it-upstream deal, with rods in rod holders. Slightly heavier rods are needed for presenting stickbaits.
HIGH-RIDING RIBS: Minnesota angler Tony DeZurik finds sauger sometimes defy the notion one must keep a jig within inches of the bottom to get bit. On the Red Wing area of the Mississippi, below Lock and Dam 3, DeZurik catches sauger well off the river’s bottom
“We catch sauger, good-sized ones in the 21- to 22-inch range, pulling and drifting Yum Rib Worms in 20 feet of water,” said DeZurik. “But often the key is to get the jig 5 or 6 feet up off of the bottom.”
DeZurik finds these “suspended” saugers when the river is running low; there’s little current in the area he fishes. During the downriver drift, he uses an eighth-ounce jig. When he’s fished through the productive area, in this case about a 200-yard drift, he uses the bow-mount troll motor to pull the jig back upriver, trailing a five-sixteenth ounce jig behind the boat. The offering of choice is a 4-inch Yum Rib Worm on a ballhead jig. He opts for a contrasting color option like neon/chartreuse.
The downriver drift is the standard vertical deal: Lower the jig until it touches bottom, but rather than raising the jig up a few inches off the bottom, he winds in about 4 to 6 feet of line to position the jig. During the upriver pull, he lowers the heavier jig to the bottom. The current swings it well off the bottom when as he pulls it against the current.
While DeZurik concurs that the bottom is where catchable saugers are much of the time, there are occasions when a high-riding bait is the deal.
“I’ve had days when we’ve caught sauger while the boats around us have gone fishless,” he noted. “And you have to hold the bait still. Don’t impart any extra action.”