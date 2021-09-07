For some people, it’s a tattoo on their arm or a picture on the wall. Maybe it’s the look in their child’s eyes, a penny on the ground or, of all things, an empty roll of toilet paper.
No matter what reminds someone of Timmy Singel, the mental scar from his absence is also there, a reminder of a pain that no one should have to endure, the death of a young person who was full of joy and energy, with so much left to accomplish.
Twenty years ago today, Timothy J. “Timmy” Singel — son of Paul Singel and Theresa Adams; the little brother and best friend of Paulette Minacci; Homecoming King and star athlete at Laurel Valley High School; a student and proud member of the IUP football team; and a friend of scores of young people — left a hole that can never be filled, covered or ignored when he died in a hospital bed in Pittsburgh.
The 20 years that have passed have had their highs and lows for the people closest to Timmy. Time has healed their wounds, but the scars are obvious.
“Sometimes things pop in my head, and I could cry in a second,” Theresa said, “Over the years, it gets easier to handle, but it never goes away. The pain is always there. You just learn to deal with it.”
***
Anyone who knew Timmy remembers his smile. It was hard not to notice.
“I remember that he was always smiling,” said Brandon Hunt, one of Timmy’s closest teammates at IUP. “He had such good character. He was a truly good person and a good leader. And he was really funny.”
“Timmy always had a smile on his face,” said Paul Tortorella, current IUP head coach who was Timmy’s position coach back then. “He was never in a bad mood. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”
“He’s still one of us,” said former IUP quarterback Brian Eyerman, who counted Timmy as one of his closest friends. “Even if he’s not around the bonfire with us when we go camping, he’s still there. We can still see him, and he’s got that smile on his face.”
There was a lot behind that smile. Theresa said her son was taught to be nice, to be caring, to be available, but he went beyond just being a nice person. Around the holidays, she can’t walk past a Salvation Army bucket without putting money in it.
“If he had a dollar, he’d always throw it in there,” she said. “I feel like I have to do it for him.”
Paul remembers hearing about his son helping a fellow schoolmate get to class.
“They told me he was going all over IUP, pushing this kid in a wheelchair,” he said. “He didn’t like to see people struggle. He helped anyone he could.”
Paulette said her kid brother had a way of making everyone feel important, as if what they had to say was of critical importance to him. Once, when they were teenagers, she lost him in the mall, only to find him on a bench, deep in conversation about the swings of life with an old man he had just met.
“He just wanted to know about the guy,” Paulette said. “He just had a very big and kind heart. He wasn’t perfect, but he just wanted to see the best in everybody, even when they didn’t see it in themselves. He was open and kind and people always felt comfortable around him.”
***
One thing Timmy hated was tension.
“He wasn’t a fighter, in any way,” said Paulette. “He didn’t want to fight, he just wanted to resolve it. He didn’t like any conflict around him.”
He was even the peacemaker in his own house. If Paul and Theresa, who got a divorce when Timmy was in high school, were arguing, their son sometimes sat down with them and wouldn’t leave until things had calmed down. With Paulette, he sometimes had disagreements, but while she spent the time afterward stewing and plotting Round 2, Timmy would come to her and seek forgiveness.
“That was just the way he was built,” Paulette said. “I always wished I had a little more of that in me.”
Timmy was a three-sport athlete at Laurel Valley, but football was always his passion. He was the star of the team under legendary head coach Jerry Page. He was the Rams’ leading rusher on offense and one of its top defenders on the other side of the ball.
“I told him, ‘If you’re going to play football, you better play it to the best of your ability and you better learn to hit them hard,’” Paul said. “I told him that if he didn’t hit the other guy hard, the other guy was going to hit him harder.”
Timmy wanted to go to college, and he wanted to play football. One of the Laurel Valley assistant coaches was Scott Lewandowski, who happened to be Tortorella’s neighbor in Indiana. From Timmy’s sophomore year on, Lewandowski said he had a player who could help the IUP defense.
Timmy came to IUP in the fall of 1999 and took a redshirt year, practicing with the team without playing in a game. The next season, he showed what his future could be like. In the first quarter of the first game, against Ferris State, Timmy busted through the Bulldogs’ front line and blocked a punt that his teammate, Ryan Blomgren, scooped up and returned for a touchdown, leading IUP to a 24-13 win.
He ended up playing in all 11 games as a reserve safety. He finished with 19 tackles, including one sack, and he made a case to be a starter the following year.
“At the start of the (2001) season, he was coming into his own and we knew he was going to be a really good player,” Tortorella said. “He didn’t have much playing experience, but he had all the intangibles.”
In the season opener, Timmy had six tackles in a 31-10 win over Findlay. The game was played at IUP’s Miller Stadium, on Sept. 1, 2001.
***
Thursday, Sept. 6. It had been hot that day. Temperatures soared into the high 80s as the summer was taking its final bow. But after the sun went down, it became a cool, perfect night.
For Timmy and his teammates, this was a vacation. Under head coach Frank Cignetti, the team was under lock and key on weeknights, but not this week: IUP had a bye. After beating Findlay five days earlier, IUP was not supposed to play again for nine days, when the Indians were scheduled to travel to Connecticut to face New Haven.
“We were off for the weekend, and it was great,” said Scott Byrom, a teammate who lived in the same apartment complex as Timmy, Eyerman and Hunt. “We were excited to be able to go out on a Thursday.”
Byrom, Eyerman and Hunt made plans to go to a party, along with some other teammates. Timmy’s girlfriend, Kara Tate, was also heading out with friends, planning to meet up with him later on. Timmy was going out with some other friends. The groups planned to meet up later.
A little after midnight, Timmy and his group were at a party at 601 South Sixth Street in Indiana. Nobody knew tragedy was a few minutes — and a few feet — away.
***
A little more than a year before, on July 22, 2000, Kara’s mom, Rosalind, lost her five-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She was only 53.
The following summer, on July 8, 2001, Brandon’s father, Robert, was running on a treadmill at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford when he suffered a massive heart attack. He died at 50, five years after he beat prostate cancer.
“At our age, that was nuts,” said Byrom, who drove Brandon to the hospital in Pittsburgh the day Robert died. “Most of us had never experienced things like that.”
After her mom passed, Kara leaned on Timmy to get through the rough patches. He always tried to put a smile on her face, and oftentimes it worked.
“I believe Timmy was meant to come into my life at that moment,” she said. “He was so kind, and he was so funny. He had a huge impact on me because he helped me so much.”
Brandon relied on Kara when his father died, knowing she had just gone through a similar experience.
“She knew what I was going through,” Brandon said. “We met at freshman orientation, and we always stayed close. We’re still close today. I really think she was put into my life for a reason.”
When Byrom’s father, Kenneth, died in 2013, he knew who to turn to for help.
“I think that’s a reason why today we’re all still so close,” he said. “They were there for me when I needed them.”
Beyond death, the one constant in the lives of people like Kara, Brandon and Scott was Timmy Singel. And when he died, their bonds grew tighter.
“Because of all the tragedy we’ve been through, we had no choice but to get closer,” Brandon said. “We knew the only way we’d get through this was to get through it together.”
***
As Timmy and his friends left the party and headed north toward downtown Indiana, a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was coming along on South Sixth Street, headed in the same direction. Timmy lost his balance on the sidewalk and fell into the street just as the trailer’s last set of tires was rolling by.
At 6-foot-1 and 200-pounds, Timmy was no match for the huge tires or the immense weight they carried.
“It’s devastating to me that friends of mine had to witness it,” said Hunt.
As the group of friends ran onto the street, the truck kept going, the driver apparently unaware of what had happened. One of the friends tried to give Timmy CPR. Others ran to call 911.
Kara, who was on her way to meet Timmy, arrived a couple minutes later. Cell phones were rare in those days, but she had one, and as Timmy was being taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, she called Theresa.
“It was horrifying,” Kara said. “I had no idea what to expect when I called her. I just told her he had been in an accident, and he was going to the hospital, but I don’t remember exactly what I said.”
Theresa doesn’t remember either. It was a blur.
“My husband at the time was out of town, but he was on his way home,” she recalls. “I said, ‘we gotta go, we gotta go. It’s Timmy.’ And then we took off for Indiana. I was just praying the whole time.”
The doctors at IRMC knew Timmy’s best shot would be at a trauma center, and he was flown to Allegheny General Hospital.
Theresa called Paul, and he and his wife drove straight to Pittsburgh.
“I thanked the pilots for bringing him down,” Paul said. “I had a bad feeling. I knew he was gone, but I wanted them to know that I appreciated them trying.”
***
Paulette, then 23 and starting out on her own, was living in Bethlehem, a five-hour drive from Pittsburgh. Theresa called her around 2 a.m., and she hopped in her car with blurry eyes and headed west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Twenty years later, she doesn’t remember the drive or much else that happened as the sun was coming up.
“I didn’t even understand what was going on,” she said. “I was trying to be positive, but I knew in my gut that I wouldn’t see him again.”
As Paul, Theresa and Paulette waited and prayed for a miracle, they noticed a lot of Timmy’s friends were in the waiting room.
“It seemed like there were 100 kids waiting downstairs,” Paul said.
The doctors did some different tests but kept coming to the same conclusion: At 20 years, five months and nine days, Timmy Singel would not recover from his injuries. He was brain dead.
“He had all this stuff hooked up to him, but they kept saying he wouldn’t make it,” Theresa said.
Paul and Theresa let the hospital staff know that Timmy had the sticker on the back of his driver’s license that signified his wishes to be an organ donor if a decision needed to be made for him.
“They let us in to see him,” Paulette said, “but it didn’t even look like him.”
Paul sent word down to the waiting room that if any of Timmy’s friends wanted to say goodbye to him, they could have a minute to do it.
Timmy was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.
***
Cignetti called for a mandatory team meeting later that day in the locker room inside Memorial Field House. By then most of the players had heard the news.
In a solemn speech, Cignetti, then 63, explained what he knew and encouraged his players to pray for Timmy’s family.
“Tears were flowing,” Byrom said. “(Cignetti) opened the floor up and asked if anyone wanted to say anything. But nobody could. We were all a bunch of kids, and we didn’t understand it all.”
Cignetti, who had beaten stomach cancer two decades earlier after doctors gave him a grave outlook, did his best to not break down.
“He had to keep everything together for the whole program,” Tortorella said. “But I know he was torn up because of it. He just needed the players to know that it was OK to grieve, and that football wasn’t important at that moment.”
Neal Wood, a linebacker who had transferred to IUP from Penn State the month before, stood in the corner with his head down. As the silence became overbearing, he slowly began singing.
With both strength and sorrow in his voice, Wood gutted out “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” the 1990s R&B song by Boyz II Men.
How do I say goodbye to what we had?
The good times that made us laugh
Outweigh the bad
I thought we’d get to see forever
But forever’s gone away
It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday
“Everyone was crying,” said Darren Ross, a defensive back, whose locker was next to Timmy’s. “It gives me chills just to talk about it.”
***
This story is already tough to digest. But sometimes pain comes with a cruel twist.
Four days after he died, Timmy was laid to rest. At the exact moment the memorial service was beginning in New Florence, United Airlines Flight 93 was in the blue sky above, hijacked with 33 passengers and seven crew members on board, careening out of control, three minutes from slamming nose-first into the ground 40 miles away in Shanksville.
“When people talk to me about 9/11 and they tell me where they were that day, I tell them my story and they don’t believe me,” said Ross. “That whole day was so strange. It was sad. Just an emotional day.”
Cignetti chartered two buses so the players who didn’t have a car could pay their respects at the funeral at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, in Johnstown. Before leaving town, the players gathered for breakfast at Foster Dining Hall and watched on the big-screen TVs as the news broke that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
“We’re sitting there eating, and I remember looking up at the TV just as the second plane crashed into the building,” Hunt said. “I kept saying, ‘What in the world is going on?’ It was so surreal.”
As the caravan of IUP football players and coaches made its way down Route 56, it encountered traffic coming north on Route 711. The line of cars stretched four miles back to New Florence and six miles ahead to Koch’s store, on the west end of Johnstown.
Eyerman drove three of his teammates, and they listened to the Howard Stern Show on the radio, hearing updates about the attacks on the World Trade Center.
“That was one of those days I’d like to forget,” Eyerman said. “I’d like to forget it, but I can’t. It’s hard to explain to someone who wasn’t there how weird that car trip was.”
***
The line of mourners made its way into Johnstown for the 11 a.m. funeral. By then, word of the plane crash in Shanksville was spreading, and it didn’t take long for it to get to the service.
Gary Singel, the superintendent of schools for the Shanksville-Stony Creek School District and Paul’s cousin, was at the church. When he heard about Flight 93, he took a police escort back to his town so he could release students for the day. The crash site is about 2.5 miles due north from the town’s high school.
After the service, many of the mourners went back up Route 56 to the Armagh Cemetery where a plot had been dug for Timmy’s casket. After a brief graveside commitment, Paul and Theresa buried their son.
It was a miserable experience punctuated by the knowledge that America was under attack and there were more questions than answers. Theresa, numb from the pain and struggling to find a reason for this personal tragedy, heard some of the mourners talking about the events in New York City, Shanksville and Washington, D.C.
She looked up at the sky and felt some relief.
“I was excited because it was the end of the world,” she said. “I was happy that I wouldn’t have to cope with this anymore.”
***
The next few days were a blur. One moment there was anguish from Timmy’s death, the next it was news that the body count from 9/11 was climbing and war was imminent.
“It wasn’t good news,” Theresa said, “but it kept me from going another direction.”
At first, she had a lot of company. Friends stopped by and checked on her, and one night she invited some of Timmy’s teammates to her house for dinner.
“It was nice to know that they hadn’t forgotten me,” she said. “And I’m glad I got to meet some of them and see the people who were important to him.”
While some of the players probably needed to get back to football to help them grieve, the 9/11 attacks forced the cancellation of sporting events around the country, including IUP’s game at New Haven on Sept. 15.
“Looking at it now, it’s a good thing we didn’t play that game because we weren’t all there,” Ross said. “We were all struggling, and it showed.”
Instead, IUP only practiced until Sept. 22, when Lock Haven came to town. Mark Gartner, a backup tight end who served in the Army before coming to college, led the team onto the field while carrying a large American flag.
“Everyone was going through so much,” Eyerman said. “But at that moment we all had goosebumps.”
All the players had a round sticker on the back of their helmets. It was about one inch in diameter. It was black, with a white 29 in it, Timmy’s number. There were two larger 29s painted on the turf as reminders of IUP’s loss. Under their jerseys, the players all wore gray T-shirts with “Never Forgotten” on the back.
Behind a tidal wave of emotion, IUP overwhelmed the Bald Eagles, 42-0, in front of more than 5,000 fans, many of whom were grieving themselves.
“It felt really weird because it was great for us all to be together,” Byrom said, “but it didn’t feel right because Timmy wasn’t there with us.”
***
Eventually, Paulette had to go back to Bethlehem and get on with life without her little brother.
She got married a few years later and settled in Doylestown, although she and her family have been living in Switzerland for the past two years because of her husband’s job.
She’s half a world away from the cemetery in Armagh and Paul and Theresa. She checks in often and tells her parents stories about her children, Ben (14), Allison (12) and Emily (9). Sometimes she tells them about something the kids did that reminded her of Timmy.
“My son has that kind heart and wants to see the best in people,” she said. “My oldest daughter can make friends with anybody, and she has a way of making people feel included. My youngest has that mischievousness. I see little bits of him in all of them.”
Paulette still has her moments of sorrow. They usually hit at the weirdest times, with no predictability. Recently, she was watching the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” and she started sobbing uncontrollably.
“I just broke down hysterically,” she said. “That took me back to times with him because sports were such an important part of our lives when we were growing up, and Michael Jordan and the Bulls were part of that.”
But she also has good memories to give her peace. Her kids ask her now and then about the uncle they never got to meet, and she loves to tell them stories, like about the time Timmy and a friend built a catapult in the driveway so they could get high enough to dunk a basketball.
“The first five years, I cried a lot,” Paulette said. “But when I tell stories now, and it’s 20 years out, it’s almost always funny now when I talk about the things he used to do. But it does make me sad that my kids didn’t get to know him.”
***
In the years since, everyone who was close to Timmy has found ways to honor him. They do it because it’s important to ensure no one forgets him, even if his life was like a comet, shining brightly before disappearing.
Eyerman, now 40 and the co-owner of Chuck’s Auto Body in Pittsburgh, a family-owned business started by his grandfather in 1956, began getting tattoos a few years ago. One of the first ones he got is a hundred-dollar bill with the number 29 in the center and the words “Well Earned” above it. Brian and Timmy used to sit on the front stoop of their apartment on Wayne Avenue and talk about their plans to someday be rich.
When Eyerman, a married father of two, opens his closet, the first thing he sees is the gray t-shirt with “Never Forgotten” on the back that he wore under his pads every single game he played the rest of his career.
“I will never forget the things we went through and the brotherhood we had,” Eyerman said. “It was true; It wasn’t fake. If it was all fake, I wouldn’t have these things.”
But it still doesn’t make sense why someone so healthy, happy and loved could be here one day and gone the next.
“People always say that things happen for a reason,” Eyerman said. “I don’t know if that’s true. I’m still waiting for a reason for this.”
The 40-year-old Hunt is married with two sons and is on the precipice of a career milestone. He has worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a while now, and in his current position as the Pro Scouting Coordinator, he seems a likely candidate to replace Kevin Colbert when Pittsburgh’s general manager retires.
A day doesn’t pass without Brandon thinking about his father, and when he does it, his mind turns to Timmy, who was such an important part of his recovery.
Byrom, 40, a married father of two, lives near Eyerman and works for PNC Bank. He is part of a network of former IUP teammates who stay in constant contact with each other. Some of them exchange texts daily, and it’s not rare for a story about Timmy to come up.
That’s why he keeps a photo of Timmy in his office. When co-workers ask who it is, he tells them about the beautiful life of his friend, the one who was gone way, way too soon.
Ross, 39, who lives in New York City and works as a personal trainer, uses social media to keep Timmy’s memory alive. Every year around 9/11, he writes a post about his experiences on one of the darkest days in American history — and how for him it’s even more painful.
“I will always do that,” Ross said. “I will never forget him.”
Tortorella, 58, who recruited and coached Timmy at IUP, was elevated to head coach in 2017. He has a spot in the coaches’ locker room, and every time he opens it, the first thing he sees is one of the round black “29” stickers affixed to the inside of the door.
Tortorella and the other IUP coaches, some of whom still make an annual trek to Armagh to pay respects at Timmy’s grave, wouldn’t give out Timmy’s No. 29 jersey to any other player for many years. It wasn’t until the 2010 season that the number was given out. Cignetti changed the name of the award given out every year to the player who best represents the values and ideals of IUP football from the Coaches Award to the Tim Singel Program Award.
“When I see the number 29, I automatically think of him,” Tortorella said. “I thought about him when I was watching a hockey game and (goalie Marc-Andre) Fleury was playing because he’s No. 29. I’ll always equate that number with him, and I always should.”
A year after losing her mother, Kara had to move on after losing her boyfriend. She was only 20, and she found herself questioning why this was happening to her.
But she remembered how Timmy had helped her when her mom died, and the tight group of friends she still had made grieving Timmy’s death possible. She’s now Kara McCune, a married mother of three girls, the president of the local PTA and living in Sewickley. She stays in touch periodically with Theresa, and her bonds with friends like Byrom, Hunt and Eyerman are as tight as they were 20 years ago.
“That was a rough, rough time of my life,” she said. “It was a lot to deal with all at once. But it shaped me to be stronger. And it showed me what real adversity is like.”
***
After remarrying and moving to Johnstown, Paul continued working as an electrician until a few years ago, when glaucoma made it impossible to keep going. He doesn’t want to think much about work because 20 years ago, Timmy would help him on some jobs, and a father-and-son business might have been in the cards.
Days like today are tough. He’d like to go down to the club and have a beer with his friends, but they know what today means and they’ll likely want to talk about it.
“I don’t go out on (Sept. 7),” he said. “I’d like to be alone.”
He thinks about the good times. Like when Timmy was a teenager, and they went hunting over near Oneida Mine Road. Across a huge field, the group spotted a doe but thought it was too far away to hit. Timmy said he could do it, and he pulled up his scope and took a shot.
“I swear to God it was 250 yards away and he dropped it,” Paul said. “That was one hell of a shot.”
But sadness inevitably creeps in. He knows how far away Paulette and her family are and he hopes they’re OK.
“I worry about my grandkids, and Tim is always on my mind,” Paul said. “The pain never goes away.”
He’s heard that several people received Timmy’s organs, but he doesn’t know who they were or how they’re doing.
“I don’t know if I could handle meeting them,” he said, “but it means a lot to know he helped them.”
***
A few years ago Theresa, now remarried, moved to West Virginia. She’s retired and goes day-to-day. But every September is a struggle.
“Every time my head wants to go back to that horrible time,” she said, “I say a prayer and then it passes.”
Those moments come at strange times. If she’s in the bathroom and sees the toilet paper is gone, she puts on a new roll and thinks about Timmy. He used to change it and say to no one in particular, “am I the only one in the house who does this?”
If she’s out for a walk and sees a coin on the ground, she picks it up.
“I call them ‘pennies from heaven,’” she said. “I have a whole jar of money I’ve found, and I always thank him. Maybe it’s all in my head. For a long time, I was mad at God, but I’ve gotten over that.”
She heard that a little boy had received Timmy’s heart. That child would now be in his mid-20s, and Theresa sometimes wonders whatever happened to him.
“Hopefully, he’s living a good life,” she said.
She prays a lot, for God to give her the strength to get through those tough days and nights, and for other parents who have had to bury their children.
“When I hear about someone else going through this, I just say, ‘God, do what you did for me. Help them get through this like you helped me.’”
Late one night, a few weeks after Timmy died, Theresa had a dream. In it, she was awakened from her sleep by a noise downstairs by the front door and she went to check it out. At the bottom of the staircase, she saw her son standing tall and healthy, that bright smile stretched across his face.
She asked him if he was OK. He looked at her and smiled.
“Yeah, mom,” Timmy said. “I’m good.”