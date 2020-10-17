HOMER CITY — The Homer-Center Wildcats continued to build momentum as the District 6 Class 1A playoffs approach with a convincing 57-48 shootout victory over Purchase Line. With the victory, the Wildcats earned a first-round bye next week and a home date for the quarterfinal round the following week.
Homer-Center’s offense was extremely efficient, scoring touchdowns on eight of its first 10 possessions. Leading the way for the 4-1 Wildcats was offensive technician Ben Schmidt, who accounted for 508 of Homer-Center’s 518 totals yards and had a hand — or foot — in all 59 points. The 508 total yards is believed to be a single-game area record.
The teams combined for 1,007 yards and 105 points. Purchase Line finished with 489 total yards behind Josh Syster, who rushed for 269.
“I want to talk about both offenses,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “We had some decent diversity with some of the things that we did, but we did not stop them. That is a credit to them. They kept chipping away at our lead.”
Schmidt rushed for 202 yards on 22 carries, scoring on runs of 9, 14, 15 and 32 yards, and threw four touchdowns passes. He finished 13 of 24 for 306 yards, including touchdowns strikes of 69, 15 and 28 yards to Drew Kochman and 67 yards to Michael Krejocic.
“He’s been incredible, just incredible,” Page said. “And what is great is that he has got some good skill players around him. Kochman, (Travis) Mock, Krejocic, they all run good routes. They go get the ball. But Ben makes some great plays and great throws.”
“We came in with a plan to try and stop Schmidt. It didn’t matter,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “You don’t get too many players like that in our conference. He really put on a clinic tonight.”
Kochman and Krejocic went over the century mark in receiving yards. Kochman accumulated 135 yards on six catches, and Krejocic had 135 yards on four receptions.
After both teams failed to put up any points on their initial possession, the Wildcats lit up the scoreboard first when Schmidt went straight up the middle from 9 yards out at 5:12 of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Purchase Line was almost equally as impressive on offense and was quick to answer back. Syster finished a five-play drive with a 38-yard burst up the right sideline at 2:37. The extra point failed, leaving Homer-Center ahead 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The first play of the second quarter saw Schmidt reach the end zone for a second time when he raced 14 yards. He then he called his own number on the successful two-point conversion to put the Wildcats ahead 15-6.
After a short kick return, Syster did the damage on the following drive, accounting for all 68 yards. On the fourth play of the possession, he broke three tackles on a 32-yard play to bring the Red Dragons within three points at 15-12.
Homer-Center’s big play offense showed up once more before halftime. One second-and-10 from the 31-yard line, Schmidt hit Kochman on the 69-yard play for a 22-12 lead with 9:11 remaining in the first half.
Both offenses slowed themselves down for the remainder of the half. Purchase Line recovered a fumbled punt on the Homer-Center 48-yard line, but a penalty on fourth-and-6 nullified a 44-yard Syster touchdown run.
Homer-Center turned the ball back over on the following drive when Schmidt was intercepted by defensive back Mello Sanchez, for a second time, deep in Red Dragons territory. Purchase Line drove deep into Homer-Center’s end but ran out of time and was not able to cut into the 22-12 halftime lead.
“We had a touchdown called back right before half and then ran out of time,” Falisec said. “That would have really kept us within striking distance.”
Page also lamented a missed opportunity.
“I was really upset that we didn’t get another score at the end of half,” he said. “That would have made it a 17-, 18-point game.”
The Wildcats came out after halftime with 28 third-quarter points and broke away from the Red Dragons for the early part of the second half. Schmidt ran for two third-quarter touchdowns and passed for another pair to rip the game open at 50-24 going into the fourth quarter.
“We knew we had to come out big after halftime,” Schmidt said. “We had to step it up on offense because our defense wasn’t playing great tonight. We did step it up, and luckily we were able to score more points tonight.”
Homer-Center stretched the lead to 33 points at 57-24 just two minutes into the fourth quarter when Schmidt hit Kochman for their third connection of the game.
“I know a lot of teams, if they are down that much, they are packing it in,” Page said. “Not Matt’s teams.”
Purchase Line chipped away at the lead, and though the Red Dragons never pulled closed than the final margin, they put up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Jayce Brooks scored from 3 yards and Syster converted on his two-point run make it 57-32 with 6:53 remaining.
Homer-Center punted on its next two possessions. Syster scored his fourth touchdown of the night from 25 yards at 3:55 to bring the Red Dragons to within 57-40.
Freshman quarterback John Elick, who played most of the second half, punched it in from the 1 and connected with Dyllan Overman on the two-point pass to set the final.
While Purchase Line had its two-game winning stream snapped, the Dragons get to play again next week.
“That game is now behind us, and we will get ready to see who we have next Friday or Saturday,” Falisec said.