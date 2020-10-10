SALTSBURG — From start to finish, there were a lot of big plays made by both Homer-Center and Saltsburg on Friday night.
There were turnovers, long runs and nice passes, but at the end of the evening it was the Wildcats who put it all together and walked away with the victory.
Ben Schmidt rushed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and threw for three more scores to lead Homer-Center to a 56-33 win over Saltsburg in the Heritage Conference matchup.
“We’re becoming more balanced, and it’s nice not to be one-dimensional,” Schmidt said. “We can make big plays in both parts of our offense. We’re still getting better and still growing. They have a lot of playmakers, but we have a lot of playmakers, too. We both took our shots tonight, and we did enough to pull away with it.”
Homer-Center, which was coming off a loss to Penns Manor, was looking to get back on track before the playoffs start in a couple weeks. Saltsburg was hoping to pull the upset in its quest for a playoff berth after also suffering a tough loss last week.
“Homer-Center is an extremely tough team, and anytime you play them, it’s going to be a tough game,” Saltsburg coach Mike Leasure said. “We played with some passion tonight, and I was proud of the way our guys came out from the very start. We got after it early. It just came down to the fact that they made a lot of plays, and we had a hard time containing Ben Schmidt in the run game. He can throw the ball as well, and even though I thought we did pretty well, they just made more plays than we did tonight.”
Saltsburg got the ball to start the game and was forced to punt, but the Wildcats fumbled on a bad snap on their first play from scrimmage and the Trojans recovered at the 1-yard line. Gino Barolini punched it in to give Saltsburg an early 7-0 lead.
On their next possession, the Wildcats turned it over again when a fumble at the goal line gave the Trojans the ball back after the touchback.
“It’s on our doorstep, and we turned it over and they took it right in,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “There was a lot of football left, but then we turned it back over to them. But we bounced back, and I’m proud of them for that. Even with the mistakes we made, we put a lot of points on the board, and it’s always good to come out of here with a win because they’re tough.”
The Wildcats scored on a 35-yard pass from Schmidt to Travis Mock as the clock expired in the first quarter. They then took a 14-7 lead after Schmidt scored on a 51-yard run with 8:18 left in the second. Schmidt also scored from a yard out with 1:07 on the clock in the second quarter to give Homer-Center a 21-7 lead.
On the next play from scrimmage, Braden Staats hit David Stuller for a 48-yard touchdown to pull the Trojans back within a one score. The Wildcats answered when Schmidt connected with Drew Kochman on a 55-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining before half to put them up 29-13 going into halftime.
“Right off the bat with the turnovers, that got our kids going and they knew we could play with these guys,” Leasure said. “We had some opportunities early on and we took advantage, but we just couldn’t stop some of those bigger plays.”
Saltsburg scored first in the second half on a 39-yard run by Angelo Bartolini with 5:02 on the clock in the third, but on Homer-Center’s first play after the ensuing kickoff, Schmidt took off for a 71-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 36-19 lead.
After an interception, Schmidt scored again with a 43-yard run early in the fourth to pull away. Saltsburg responded with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Staats to Tristan Roessler to make it 43-27 with 9:27 left in the game. But just as the Trojans thought they were regaining momentum, Schmidt threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kochman.
“We obviously knew we were playing a quality team tonight, so we needed to be ready,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t do everything perfectly at the beginning, but we got going. We knew they would come out hard, and we needed to be firing to win tonight, and we did that.”
Cole McAnulty tacked on a 22-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats with 1:56 left in the game, and Luke Woodring connected with Brad Henigan on a 39-yard touchdown pass for the Trojans with 16 seconds left to set the final score.
“Even though it was a loss for us tonight, there’s a lot to build on,” Leasure said. “We moved the ball and we made plays. We hit some big passes, and when we do that, our offense opens up. On defense, we had some breakdowns, and we can’t have that against good teams. But we did some good things, and now we just have to put it all together if we want to get into the playoffs.”
Homer-Center was glad to get back in the win column and looks for improvement in the next few weeks.
“When you lose a tough one like we did last week, there’s only one way to respond, and that is to pick yourself back up and seek a little bit of redemption,” Page said. “Everybody in this league is tough, and you never know what will happen from week to week. If you have a winning record, people are going to gun for you, and there’s no easy games. We just hope we can keep growing and be ready every week no matter what comes at us.”