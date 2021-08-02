Deer hunters should be aware that the second round of antlerless deer license applications are now being accepted. After mailing my second pink envelope over the weekend, I was happy to discover that the reward from the first round had arrived in the mailbox on Monday.
The application process is somewhat confusing to new and old hunters. Keeping track of the application dates, writing checks and making sure you have enough checks and stamps on hand all can be
problematic.
Over the weekend, I met an
aspiring hunter who had a few questions, and sadly it is not a simple matter to purchase a doe license to get new blood into the woods. Thankfully, we have a healthy herd in this area, and if you are willing to go through the application process, there is a good chance of filling that tag.
Scouting for deer and learning the areas they inhabit can allow a hunter to have success early in the season. Doe will typically keep their summertime patterns until acorns drop or hunting pressure pushes them deeper into the woods. Getting out now and evaluating deer numbers will give you a good idea as to where to pursue deer this year. If an area is found to harbor multiple mature doe, it is a safe bet that come late October buck will begin to show up as well. A high deer density throughout much of the county allows the rut to run well into late season archery.
During August, it can be relatively easy to find deer because they are quite often seen feeding in agricultural areas in broad daylight.
Taking an evening drive through an area where
hunting permission is
granted should give the
hunter an idea as to what to expect come autumn.
Over the winter, I had the pleasure of hunting a fair amount of public land while pursuing coyotes and was surprised at how many deer were still using the ground despite months of heavy hunting pressure. Those who are limited to hunting public land would benefit to begin scouting and to focus on
harvesting their deer early
in the hunting season. By
harvesting the resident deer, food sources are saved and will draw in dispersing deer from private ground, allowing one to continue to have
success in an area.
Asking for permission to hunt private property is best done in the summer months, although it can be a tall task with the popularity of deer hunting in our area. We, as hunters, are in the minority and often portrayed
negatively by mainstream media. Showing nonhunters that we are passionate about our pursuits and professional in our appearance can help improve our image.
The second round of unsold antlerless deer licenses will begin on Aug. 16. Interestingly, the Pennsylvania Game Commission only provides a hunter with two antlerless applications despite the three rounds of applications.
Additional applications can be printed online or by obtaining another “Hunting and Trapping Digest.” The same digest that the PGC decided to charge $5 for just a few years ago is now often taken in duplicates to get the antlerless license application it includes. Hunters may now apply for and obtain up to three antlerless deer
licenses during the process so it is hoped the digest will be adjusted next year to contain another application.
An additional three
antlerless licenses can be purchased over the counter beginning Sept. 13 through a county treasurer. Quite often, both WMU 2D and 2E are sold out by that point, but there is always a chance that some licenses will remain with the increase in tag numbers for both units.