Jeff Knapp showed off a 15½-inch crappie taken last week from deep submerged wood on Keystone Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Deep submerged wood becomes a magnet for a variety of gamefish and panfish species during the late fall. Cover that was devoid of fish throughout the summer months suddenly becomes alive after fall turnover and fish have access to the entire water column. In addition to the species mentioned at the outset I also consistently catch largemouth and smallmouth bass from these areas.

Primarily, I’m talking about submerged cover located offshore. While shoreline laydowns will hold fish — particularly ones along creek channel swings that fall into deeper water — since they are visible, they also tend to experience fishing pressure. I much prefer to find cover well detached from shore that sees much less attention.

