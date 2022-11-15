Deep submerged wood becomes a magnet for a variety of gamefish and panfish species during the late fall. Cover that was devoid of fish throughout the summer months suddenly becomes alive after fall turnover and fish have access to the entire water column. In addition to the species mentioned at the outset I also consistently catch largemouth and smallmouth bass from these areas.
Primarily, I’m talking about submerged cover located offshore. While shoreline laydowns will hold fish — particularly ones along creek channel swings that fall into deeper water — since they are visible, they also tend to experience fishing pressure. I much prefer to find cover well detached from shore that sees much less attention.
In general, submerged wood comes in the form of brush piles, tree limbs and cribs. This cover can make its way into a lake or reservoir naturally, or it can be placed there by man. Along steep shorelines. Trees can topple into the water. When you see a splintered tree trunk along the bank, it’s worth investigating (with sonar) the nearby lake bottom for the tree that once stood there. Wood can also be washed into reservoirs during high-water events, become waterlogged and eventually imbedded in the lake bottom.
Regarding depth, submerged wood in 15- to 30-foot depths has been the most productive in my experience, especially 20 to 25 feet. Cover shallower that that doesn’t seem to have the stability to consistently hold fish. I rarely fish deeper than 30 feet due to concerns of barotrauma should I prefer to release fish, which I typically do. Crappies don’t fare well when taken from depths over 25 feet.
Electronics play a huge role in locating submerged wood and determining if fish are present. Traditional 2D sonar will locate wood, but it’s time consuming since the boat must pass directly over it. Being able to scan to the side (Garmin Side Vu, Lowrance Structure Scan, Humminbird Side Imaging) vastly increases efficiency in locating submerged wood cover. Anytime I see potential wood on my Garmin Echomap Ultra I mark the location with an icon and examine it from different angles to get the best understanding of what’s present.
Side scanning can also show fish — especially ones suspending in branches — but this is where down scanning (Garmin Clear Vu, Lowrance Down Scan, Humminbird Down Imaging) really comes into play. The target separation provided by this 3D-like view paints a great picture of what (or what’s not) present. In my opinion, scanning cover at 2 to 4 mph while comparing all three sonar views — 2D, side image, and down image — is the best way to determine if fish are holding on wood cover.
Having located deep wood cover, and verified that fish are holding on it, it’s now time to target them. Regardless of species, given the relative depth at which they are holding, the presentation needed is a vertical one. Even though a long list of gamefish and panfish can be taken from such cover, I’ve found the lure choices needed are quite simple. Namely, a blade bait, bucktail jig, and jigging spoon. All three can be worked around cover and have qualities that trigger bites in cold water. One other item to have: a good lure retriever.
I prefer half-ounce blade baits and jigging spoons and quarter-ounce bucktails. All are fished on a relatively short spinning rod such as St. Croix’s 6 foot, 3-inch Eyecon in medium power, extra-fast action. A 1000 size spinning reel is spooled with ultra-thin braid such as 8- to 10-pound test Sufix Nanobraid. The thin line allows the lure to rapidly sink and transmits strikes well. A short leader of 10-pound test fluorocarbon line is tied joined with a barrel swivel and terminated with a light snap like VMC’s crankbait snap. The snap makes changing lures easy and prevents knot failure at the lure from the jigging motion.
Basically, I fish all three lures with a short but sharp upward snap of a few inches, then follow the lure back on a semi-tight line. Then pause the lure for a few seconds before repeating. Some hits occur on the fall, others on the pause. With crappies, it’s not unusual for the hit to come from below, in which case the line goes slack as they push the lure upward. Bass do this too at times.
There’s an art to working lures around snaggy cover. Part of it comes from working over and near the cover. When you’re over it, verified by the sonar return, fish the upper reaches on the cover. When you’re next to the cover, you can drop right down to the bottom. If you feel the lure hanging up in the wood resist the impulse to yank it, which will likely ensure a snag. Oftentimes if you simply shake your rod tip you can work the lure free.
Bass seem to like to mill around cover, such as a cluster of cribs. For that reason, it often pays to camp out between cribs, making fish contact as ones move through. Crappies suspend higher in the water column, so be sure to fish areas off bottom by cranking up a turn or two, making a few jigs, then up a couple more.