Apollo-Ridge sat on the sidelines a couple weeks ago with an open date on its football schedule.
Now the Vikings are taking a seat again because Friday’s opponent, Serra Catholic, has suspended football activities for 14 days after an individual tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, more than 40 student athletes and football staff will quarantine as a result of the positive test.
The individual that tested positive has been following all health protocols and is only experiencing mild symptoms.
Serra Catholic improved to 4-0 with a 48-15 win over Ligonier Valley on Friday night. Apollo-Ridge is 4-0, and the game likely was going to determine the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference champion. The Vikings had an open date on their schedule because Summit Academy opted out of fall sports prior to the season.
Ligonier Valley provided the following statement: “We have been advised by Serra Catholic administration that the positive case is that of an individual who did not have direct contact with any of our athletes. In the event that we are notified as a result of contact tracing that their initial information was developed beyond that individual, we will follow directives by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Education.”
Officials did not specify whether the infected person was a player, staffer or other type of person involved with the team.
“The person who tested positive for the virus is following all health guidelines, and fortunately, is experiencing only mild symptoms,” diocesan spokesman Bob DeWitt said in a statement. “Students deemed to have been within close contact with a person who has tested positive are notified individually and according to health directives, are required to quarantine.”
The diocese said it is taking steps in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Allegheny County Health Department.
There was no indication if Friday’s game would be rescheduled.