Three former Indiana High School standouts and two from Blairsville, a major college baseball coach and a innovative coach from decades ago make up the 2021 Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Indiana graduates Mark Lezanic, Danyelle (Sinclair) Stewart and Megan (Woodall) Mills, Blairsville graduates Dave Dunlap and Adam Highberger, West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey and Cherry Tree High School graduate George A. Katchmer are the seven members of the Class of 2021.
Dunlap and Katchmer will be inducted posthumously.
Mindy (Sawtelle) Zottola, the area’s premier female distance runner, was elected as a member of the class but declined her induction to a later date.
The 37th annual induction banquet will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. The Class of 2021 was held over when the 2020 banquet was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s banquet was moved from May to August with the hope for an increased capacity at the Rustic Lodge.
Details on tickets will be announced at a later date.
Following is a brief look at each of the members of the class.
DAVE DUNLAP: The 1962 Blairsville graduate was an outstanding basketball, football and track athlete and considered one of the school’s all-time best. Dunlap scored more than 1,000 points as a four-year starter in basketball and was an all-county selection in football as a three-year starter at quarterback. He led the football team that upset the Indiana squad featuring Jim Nance, Dave McNaughton and Barry McKnight in the backfield. A sprinter and pole vaulter, he won the county championship in the latter. He also coached youth basketball and football for a number of years, worked at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and was an avid golfer. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 75.
ADAM HIGHBERGER: A 2006 Blairsville graduate, Highberger was the first athlete in Pennsylvania to rack up more than 2,000 points in basketball and 4,000 passing yards in football. He remains the only athlete to be named The Indiana Gazette’s Player of the Year in basketball three straight seasons. A four-year letterman in football and basketball, he was part of the football teams that won four straight Heritage Conference championships in the mid-2000s and helped lead the basketball team to consecutive appearances in the western finals. He walked on at Penn State and made the basketball team and then transferred to Quincy (Ill.) as a graduate and played on the basketball team.
GEORGE A. KATCHMER: Born in Arcadia in 1916 and a 1935 graduate of Cherry Tree High School, Katchmer was considered one of his school’s top athletes. He returned to his alma mater to coach after World War II, and his 1946-47 basketball team went 25-7 and was considered the first county team to play a “fast-breaking style,” scoring 60 and 70 points per game when other teams averaged 40 or 50. That team also garnered national attention when it beat Arcadia, 98-19. That team did not win the county title, but Katchmer coached the next year’s team to the championship and the only District 6 playoff win in school history. He went on to coach at Newport High School, which in 1997 named its athletic complex in his honor, and at Millersville University. He wrote three books: two on silent film stars and one titled “How to Organize and Conduct Football Practice.” He passed away in 1997.
MARK LEZANIC: The 1981 Indiana graduate was a four-year letterman in basketball and 1,000-point scorer and a three-year letterman in football as a quarterback and kicker. He played in the Big 33 game as the kicker and kicked a field goal and two extra points in a 17-13 Pennsylvania win. He still holds the school record with a 41-yard field goal. Lezanic went on to Bucknell University, where he was a basketball player and then coach and won three ECC championships and made an NCAA tournament appearance. As an assistant at William & Mary, he helped turn a four-win team into the team with the best record in school history. He continues to coach AAU basketball and heads his own Youth in Sport foundation.
RANDY MAZEY: The United High School graduate has been the head baseball coach at WVU for eight seasons. In 2019, Mazey led the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996 and the regional final for the first time since 1982. He compiled a 36-26 record and was the East Region coach of the year. Overall, Mazey is 238-181 at WVU and is the fourth-winningest coach in the program’s 128-year history. He also coached at Clemson, Charleston Southern, Georgia, East Carolina, Tennessee and TCU. He played at Clemson in 1985 to ’88 and was a three-time ACC all-star as a pitcher and outfielder on teams that won two league titles and made two NCAA regional appearances. He was drafted by Cleveland in 1988 and played two seasons in the Indians organization.
DANYELLE (SINCLAIR) Stewart: A 2000 Indiana High graduate, Sinclair was a two-year leader in scoring and four-year leader in steals in basketball. In track, she was a member of the record-setting 1,600 relay team (since broken). She played basketball at Carnegie Mellon and played in all 100 games in her career, starting 99. She was named the 2004 hardest-working female athlete at CMU and was a two-time all-conference honorable mention selection. She finished her college career with 620 points, 502 rebounds and 194 steals. She follows her older sister Nicole, a 2016 inductee, into the Hall of Fame.
MEGAN (WOODALL) MILLS: The 1997 Indiana graduate helped lead IUP to its first Elite Eight appearance in basketball in 1999 after transferring from Division I Kent State. She ranked second in school history in career assists at the time of her graduation and remains sixth on the list. In high school, she scored 1,520 points, was the two time All-Gazette Player of the Year and a Post-Gazette Finest Five selection. In track and field at Indiana, she held the school records in the 200 and 400 meters at the time of her graduation.