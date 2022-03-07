Homer-Center and River Valley rode their District 6 championships to home games in the first round of the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
Homer-Center (23-4), the Class 2A champion, plays Burgettstown (18-4), the seventh-place team out of the WPIAL, at 7 p.m. at the HomerDome.
River Valley (21-4), the Class 3A champion, faces Pequea Valley (13-12), the fourth-place team of District 3, at 6 p.m. at the middle school gym.
Penns Manor (21-5), which finished fourth in District 6, also plays Tuesday, returning to the site where last season ended. The Comets play Neshannock (24-2), the WPIAL champion, at 7:30 p.m. in New Castle. Neshannock topped Penns Manor, 39-36 in overtime, in last year’s state semifinals.
Second-round games are Friday.
The boys’ tournament tips off Wednesday. Penns Manor (20-5), the District 6 runner-up, takes on Karns City (19-7), the third-place team out of District 9, at 7 p.m.
West Shamokin (17-8), the third-place team out of District 6, plays Redbank Valley (22-4) at Clarion University at 7 p.m.
United (21-6), the fourth-place team out of District 6, visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (23-0), the WPIAL champion, at 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights (16-8), the third-place team out of District six, plays Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny High School at 7:30 p.m.
Second-round games are Saturday.
The state championship games are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 24 to 26, at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The PIAA returned to its full tournament format this season after last season’s was limited to district champions during the COVID-19 pandemic.