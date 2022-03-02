CLYMER — Joe Shank topped 1,000 career points and Calvary Baptist rolled past Mount Carmel Christian, 78-31, in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Monday.
Shank, a senior, scored 30 points in the first half to reach the milestone and finished with 33. He hit five 3-point field goals among his 14 overall and also chalked up seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Noah Meckley scored 11 points and dealt out 11 assists, and Nathan Helman scored 10 points. Pete Velardo led the rebounding with 10 boards.
Calvary Baptist (14-2) plays in the Calvary Academy tournament in Butler on Thursday and Friday.
In Monday’s girls’ season-closing game, Calvary Baptist scored a 54-7 victory.
Brecken Overdorff scored 12 points, Katelyn Shank turned in 11 and Alyse Smith recorded 10 for the Patriots, who closed with a 7-8 record. The trio also combined for 21 steals.
Daltyn Overdorff chipped in eight points, and Laina Shank, Maggie Murray and Mikayla Mortimer combined for 13. Smith also had five assists.