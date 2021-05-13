Clara Sherwood, an Indiana High School product, was selected to the all-tournament team while helping Washington & Jefferson College win the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Sherwood, a junior midfielder and team captain, scored three goals for a hat trick in an 18-3 romp over Thiel in the championship game.
Sherwood was one of five W&J players named to the team. Her 25 goals on the season ranked third on the team and eighth in the conference. She added 27 draw controls and 16 caused turnovers.
W&J, which completed a perfect 10-0 run through conference play and was ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division III Great Lakes regional rankings, faces Salisbury (Md.) in Lexington, Va., on Saturday.
Purchase Line’s Syster earns award
STATE COLLEGE — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Central Pennsylvania Chapter awarded Purchase Line’s Josh Syster its 2021 HRI Scholarship.
A standout senior running back and defensive back for the Red Dragons, Syster was selected from 71 high school scholar-athlete nominees from across the chapter’s 25 county coverage area based on his accomplishments in the classroom, on the playing field and throughout the community. The $1,000 award was presented at a ceremony Wednesday at the Purchase Line High School Stadium.
Syster rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the 2019 and 2020 season.
Academically, Syster was a member of the National Honor Society and High Honor Roll. He participated in basketball, Fishing Club, Foreign Language Club, 10th- & 12th-Grade Chaplain, Iron Club, Pep Club, SADD, Student Council and Eagle Scout.
“Josh is an extremely hard worker, which shows by his performance and character in and out of the classroom.” said Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec.
Upon graduation, Syster plans to further his education at Penn State, majoring in civil engineering. He is the son of Jeff and Lisa Syster, of Clymer.
Zimmerman among IUP’s all-conference picks
The IUP softball team garnered three all-conference selections when the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its postseason awards Wednesday afternoon.
Earning All-PSAC West honors were graduate second baseman Kaitlyn Beers, sophomore right-handed pitcher Hope Jones and sophomore utility player Haleigh Zimmerman.
It was Beers’ third career all-conference honor, in addition to her freshman (2017) and athlete (2018) of the year awards. It’s the first honors for Jones and Zimmerman, who saw their 2020 freshman seasons cut short due to the pandemic.
Beers put together arguably the best offensive season in program history. She led the Crimson Hawks in nearly every major statistical category and is tops in the Western Division in batting average (.452), slugging percentage (.933), and on-base percentage (.513). Beers is also currently 11th in Division II in slugging and 15th in home runs per game (0.38).
Beers broke IUP single-season records in batting average and slugging percentage, while her 12 are second in program history, although she played in just 32 games.
She also leaves IUP as the program’s home run champion with 29.
Jones had an impressive first full season as IUP’s top starter. She finished the year with 111 strikeouts, which is currently second in the conference, while her 9.5 strikeouts per seven innings ranks 18th in Division II. She racked up double-digit Ks three times, including a season-high 14 in a win over division champion Seton Hill on March 26. Jones went 6-7 in 17 appearances (15 starts) with six complete games, one shutout, and a 4.87 ERA in 82.0 innings.
Zimmerman, an Indiana High School graduate, saw action at three positions, starting games at shortstop (16), left field (11) and third base (5) during her first full season. One of only three IUP players to start all 32 games, she hit .314 with a .451 slugging percentage and tied for second on the team with 23 RBIs. She was second to Beers in multi-hit games (11) and multi-RBI games (six).
The Crimson Hawks finished the year 17-15 and just missed out on a conference tournament bid with a 15-13 divisional record.