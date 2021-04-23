Spring football is a time for learning. So, what did the IUP Crimson Hawks learn this spring?
Well, they learned a great lesson about dealing with things out of your control.
IUP capped its month-long series of offseason practices Friday with the annual Spring Game at Miller Stadium. While in other years the intrasquad scrimmage served as a showcase of the talent and development of the roster, this year’s game lacked much action or scoring because the roster was depleted by injuries and COVID restrictions, leaving the Crimson Hawks with barely enough players to take the field.
The biggest absence was felt along the offensive line, where only half of the 12 linemen were able to play, only two of whom are projected starters — right guard Josh Dauberman and center Collin Pietropola. But in another twist, Dauberman was forced to play right tackle, and Pietropola left the game on the 10th play with a knee injury.
“I tell our guys constantly and I tell myself constantly and I tell my kids constantly and I tell the coaches constantly that you can only control what you can control,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We did that today by coming out here with six offensive linemen, unfortunately.”
With starters Darrell Davis, John Robinson and McLean Djouha unable to play, freshmen Richard Santiago, Chad Layton, Gerald Comedy and Stone Shugarts stepped in with the first- and second-team offenses, to mixed results. Of the 37 plays, only 13 were runs, with senior Malik Anderson leading the way with 17 yards on three carries. Redshirt freshman Dayjure Stewart added 13 yards on three carries.
The players are tested every Monday, and Tortorella said on Wednesday he was informed that at least one player had tested positive for COVID. He declined to say how many or who tested positive, but after contact tracing, it was determined that six linemen could not practice Wednesday or play Friday.
The only scoring was on a 13-yard pass from Javon Davis to Irvin Charles on the final series by the first-team offense.
The biggest competition came at the quarterback spot, where Davis and Alex Ramart are competing for the job. Statistically, Davis had the better day, completing 9 of 13 attempts for 77 yards without an interception. Ramart, a transfer from Division I FBS Akron, completed only 1 of 7 passes for 5 yards.
“We probably could (name a starter), but you’ve got to look at the total body of work and then you have to look at what happens when they come back in August,” Tortorella said. “It would be unfair for me to make an evaluation and say, ‘Hey, this guy would definitely be the starter.’ We have some ideas about it, but we’re four months from coming back here and there’s a lot that can happen.”
Could that include bringing in another quarterback to compete with Davis and Ramart? It’s possible.
“Any way possible to improve our football team, we’re going to do,” Tortorella said. “That goes for every position. Our guys understand that. If we have the means and the finances to be able to improve our team, we’ll do it.”
The IUP defense, which featured six new starters, including freshmen defensive ends Tyrone Fowler Jr. and Maurice Feazell, did not force any turnovers but it had a few big plays. Feazell had a sack, linebacker Connor Kelly had a tackle for loss, and cornerback Mekhi Lang broke up a pass.
The injury bug took a bite out of the spring roster. Several players had injuries that ended their availability in the past few weeks, including center Cody Coppinger and defensive end Will Mayr, both of whom suffered broken legs. Freshmen linebackers Montel Sims and Noah Vaughan have knee injuries, and defensive back Isaiah Towler recently returned after missing half of spring ball with a hamstring injury.
After the scrimmage ended, Tortorella dismissed the team with instructions to get healthy, focus on academic work, and be prepared to come back in August ready to start building momentum for the fall.
“We’ve gotten in a lot of work and we’ve made a lot of improvement,” he said. “This was 14 practices, and we have 23 more in the fall to get us ready to play a game.”
NOTES: Kicker Tyler Luther made the only extra-point kick. No field goals were attempted. … Veteran starters RB Justice Evans and WR Duane Brown did not play because, as Tortorella said, “I don’t know what we would have accomplished with them out there.” … The regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 11 at home against Kutztown.