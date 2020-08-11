As the uncomfortably warm weather continues this week, it is refreshing to know that autumn is just around the corner.
On the south-facing slopes, birch and cherry trees have begun to drop their leaves whenever a stiff breeze blows. Despite a lack of rain, it
appears the majority of mast crops have developed fairly well. A late frost appears to have impacted the apple trees, and it is hit or miss as to whether they hold fruit.
• If you have not applied for an antlerless deer license yet and wish to obtain one, it should be done this week. On Aug. 17, the second round of unsold licenses become available to applicants. As of today, I have not received my antlerless licenses, but I look forward to their arrival by mail.
Curious or concerned hunters may look at their account on the
Pennsylvania Game Commission website to see if a tag was awarded. Many prefer to confirm with the bank that their check was cashed by the treasurer. While our antlerless license allocation process is a bit antiquated, with minimal effort a hunter can obtain up to three antlerless licenses.
• Migratory bird hunters will be first to enjoy the hunting season this fall, with dove and goose season starting Sept. 1. Recently the geese have begun to stretch their wings and investigate some of the harvested small grain fields.
In the weeks to come the wings of the juvenile geese will grow stronger as their need for calories increases. In the early season food is abundant and patterns can change quickly for birds as they move from one food source to the next. Scouting the area for populations of dove and geese now, will make it easier to find where they are feeding come September.
• Hunters who are interested in applying for a controlled goose hunt blind at either Pymatuning or Middle Creek must do so by Aug. 28. The application process must now be completed online. Hunters who are awarded a blind may invite up to three guests. Each guest is limited to 10 shells and harvesting one goose.
Hunters may only hunt from a controlled blind once per season unless a no-show blind is awarded. On most days, there is a good chance to receive a reserved blind when the owner does not show up in the morning.
Public ground surrounds much of the controlled hunt, and this area can be hunted on a first-come first-serve basis.
• Archery hunters should begin an inventory of their equipment as popular items will begin to sell out in the weeks to come. Arrows are the most obvious essential item when hunting archery and are often broken or lost while shooting.
Bow strings should be waxed regularly because when they are to dry out, they can go bad prematurely. Broadhead arrow tips work best when razor-sharp, and a hunter should be diligent to keep a quiver full in good condition.
Groundhogs can be an excellent adversary for the archer, although the activity can eat up one’s arrow inventory. The abundance of groundhogs allows for ample opportunity to get out archery hunting this August. Arrowing groundhogs at extended range builds a shooters confidence and can help establish the distance at which they are consistently accurate.
Practice sessions should increase in the weeks to come so that the shot and muscles are improved.
Shooting during low-light situations allows a hunter to beat the heat while also replicating a realistic shot situation.