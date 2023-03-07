Despite a heavy frost Sunday, signs of spring were easy to notice in the area.
While traveling to a beagle field trial, I saw others on the road in the early morning with different types of recreation in mind. A truck hauling a dirt bike and an SUV with a kayak on the roof rack were two items I had not seen in a while but will become a common occurrence once winter is gone.
While my expertise in the outdoors revolves around fishing, hunting and trapping, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Mother Nature. As my drive reached the southern end of the county, a flock of turkey was a beautiful sight as they crested a rise in the field and were drenched with morning sun. It appeared all were jakes with perhaps seven or eight in the group.
While I am not out specifically looking for them, it seems the turkey population has increased compared to years past. Turkey hunting is an exciting endeavor that coincides with one of the nicest times of year to be in the woods. Introducing a new hunter to the sport when the temperature is pleasant and the target announces its location can be the difference in recruiting them to our ranks.
On the drive home that evening, I saw deer feeding heavily in the last hour of daylight, and they were easy to spot in the fields. If you struggle to harvest deer, try finding them now because come hunting season there will be even more of them in the same general areas. With the population at its lowest, deer are now in the best habitats available.
In early autumn, deer use less desirable areas as herd density forces them to live on the edges. As food sources decrease and hunting pressure increases, deer move to more favorable habitat, although the sign remains where they spent late summer and early fall.
Hunting for shed antlers is a fun way to learn more about your local deer woods, and from what I have heard and seen, hunters are having success finding them. If looking on private property, one should check with the landowner about hunting sheds as they may do so themselves or have family or friends that do. Agricultural fields are easy to hunt, and if others have already searched the area, it will be harder to have success.
Trout season is fast approaching and some area streams have already received their first round of hatchery-raised fish. Stocking dates, locations and times are public information and are available on the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission website, fishandboat.com.
Eagles, otters, osprey and poachers all can put a dent on these state-raised fish prior to opening day so it is wise to scout and have a Plan B and C. Some of my most memorable opening days involve fishing several different approved waters and making it somewhat of a scenic road trip.
Once water clarity improves, scouting streams to see if or where trout have been stocked is a fun way to build anticipation.
The best way to know where trout are is to assist in the stocking efforts by volunteering. Otherwise, looking for tire tracks in pull-offs and boot tracks along the water’s edge is a good way to find trout.
Polarized glasses are an excellent tool for fishing and are also valuable in finding trout. Golden trout or palominos are easy to see and can help an angler locate where trout are holding.
While some fishing baits are best used fresh, much of what will be needed on opening day can be purchased well in advance, allowing one to avoid the long lines at the local bait shop.