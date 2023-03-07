Zeke Wilson

Zeke Wilson writes about the outdoors for The Indiana Gazette.

Despite a heavy frost Sunday, signs of spring were easy to notice in the area.

While traveling to a beagle field trial, I saw others on the road in the early morning with different types of recreation in mind. A truck hauling a dirt bike and an SUV with a kayak on the roof rack were two items I had not seen in a while but will become a common occurrence once winter is gone.

Tags