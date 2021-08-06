She remembers the day well.
It was a Sunday. May 21, 2000. It was a chillier-than-normal day considering it was late in spring. She sat at a table in the ballroom at the Indiana Country Club, listening intently as adults she didn’t know much about talk about their athletic careers. It was the annual Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. Danyelle Sinclair Stewart, a soon-to-be graduate of Indiana High, was in attendance as her school’s female scholar-athlete scholarship winner.
All these years later, it was a day that has stayed with Stewart. And in about a week, she will experience a full-circle moment that will likely have an even greater impact on her.
“I remember listening to the speeches and being so impressed,” she said. “I thought, wow, these people have accomplished a lot. Maybe someday I could be one of them, too.”
Stewart, who starred in basketball and track for Indiana and then later was a key player on the Carnegie Mellon University women’s basketball team, will be enshrined on Aug. 15 with the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, bringing to fruition an idea hatched more than two decades ago.
“I was very surprised and very humbled when I found out,” she said.
DAVE WOODALL is not surprised. He believes Stewart is just as deserving as his other former players who have been enshrined.
“Danyelle was one of the hardest workers I ever coached,” said Woodall, who spent more than two decades as the girls’ basketball coach at Indiana and won more than 300 games. “She was very quiet and reserved. But I think the biggest thing is she worked so hard.”
Stewart attributes her work ethic to her parents, Dan and Mary Lou Sinclair.
“I can remember, when I was about eight or nine, my dad came home and said he had quit his job and was going start his own business,” she said. “I watched him work nonstop and be a visible role model, and it was the same thing with my mom. She became his business manager, and they both worked so hard, every single day.”
But Woodall said Stewart succeeded because she also had a boatload of natural talent, that when mixed with her work ethic, created a basketball player who could do just about anything on the floor.
“She played great defense because she was able to understand what the other team was trying to do,” Woodall said. “But she ran the floor well and was a good passer and she could shoot.”
Stewart’s versatility was noticeable throughout her career. She was so good as a ninth-grader in 1996 that Woodall and his assistant, Otto Peterson, knew they had to bring her up to varsity. She played in the paint as a forward, but eventually settled into a guard position and worked tirelessly to help her team succeed.
“It was really fun,” Stewart said of her freshman year. “It was truly a situation where if you work hard at something, you get the opportunity. My coaches recognized that and I got an opportunity. I went into practice every day looking for a way to help the team.”
STEWART’S TIME on the hardwood coincided with the program’s rise. The Indians were 10-14 her freshman season, then a combined 25-25 the next two years. But her senior campaign was the best, with the Indians going 18-7 and advancing to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Stewart’s younger sister, Nicole, became a starter that season, as did fellow underclassmen Kayla Lazor and Melissa Stewart, and they formed the core of a team that started a run for the program in which it was one of the best in the WPIAL for a number of years.
“Danyelle came along, and then her sister did, and we had some other good players and things started rolling for the program,” said Woodall, who 10 years later guided the Indians to the state championship game.
There was no sibling rivalry, Stewart said. Nicole went on to play at Duquesne University and was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame two years ago.
“I don’t think I was competitive with her,” Stewart said. “We played basketball together and were on the track team together for two years. It wasn’t competitive between us. It was more just positivity, in terms of motivating each other.”
LET’S DO a little math. 234+312+195+253 equals … 994.
That’s how many points Stewart scored in her high school career. Each year of varsity basketball, Stewart stayed on pace to reach the coveted 1,000-point plateau, but in the end fell painfully short. Despite her goal of helping the team win, she couldn’t help but feel disappointed.
“I cried after the last game,” she said. “I was really upset.”
Twenty-some years later, when he is asked if he knew how close Stewart came to 1,000, Woodall sighed and said he still feels regret about it.
“You wonder, maybe we could have gotten her a few more shots or found a way to get her to the foul line some more,” he said, “anything, really.”
All these years later, Stewart has a different opinion of her career scoring total.
“As I got older, I looked at it and realized that I still scored 994 points, and that’s something to be proud of,” she said.
Here’s another statistic for Stewart to be proud of: zero. That’s how many games she missed during her high school career. It’s also how many days of school she missed from sixth grade through graduation.
“Working hard and showing up for my teammates is very important to me,” she said. “I just never wanted to let my team down.”
“That sounds like her,” Woodall said, when told of Stewart’s comments. “She was always super modest and never wanted to take credit for anything. It almost embarrasses her to single her out. You don’t see that trait too much anymore.”
STEWART JOINED the Carnegie Mellon women’s basketball team in the fall of 2000 and immediately made an impact, recording 170 points, 118 rebounds and 40 steals in 25 games. She had a productive career, averaging 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Titans. And, just like in high school, she never missed a game.
“Going to CMU was an amazing decision,” she said. “It has opened tons of doors in my career, but that team piece was the best. My teammates are some of my best friends now. There were definitely some great times there.”
Since graduating from CMU, Stewart has gone on to graduate school at Columbia to earn her master’s, gotten married, had three children and moved to California, where she works as an executive in the bioscience field.
And come Aug. 15, she will be inducted into the hall of fame, 21 years after she envisioned the possibility that she might join those stellar athletes who have shaped the local sports scene.
While that’s a singular honor, the thing that Stewart has enjoyed the most about her sports career is that there is quite literally no “I” in “team.”
“The team mindset and the teamwork I learned playing sports has helped me in my career,” she said. “What I enjoy is working together for common goal.”