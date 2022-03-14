By The Indiana Gazette
District 6 champions Homer-Center and River Valley continue their quests in the PIAA basketball tournament on Tuesday with berths in the semifinals on the line.
Homer-Center (25-4) takes on Bellwood-Antis (23-6) in the Class 2A tournament at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg. Bellwood-Antis finished third in District 6, but the teams did not face each other in that tournament.
The winner advances to face the Neshannock (26-2)-Shenango (16-9) winner on Friday at a site to be determined.
River Valley (23-4) faces Freedom (20-5) in the Class 3A tournament at 7:30 p.m. at Norwin High School in Irwin. Freedom entered the playoffs as the WPIAL runner-up after losing to North Catholic, 48-43, in the championship game.
The River Valley-Freedom winner faces the North Catholic (21-5)-Forest Hills (21-7) winner on Friday at a site to be determined.