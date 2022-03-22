During early season nymph fishing, small adjustments — ones designed to present flies in slightly different currents — can often translate into big results.
The basics of nymph fishing call for a fly (or multiple flies) to presented in an upstream direction. Nymphs, often weighted with bead heads, lead (or lead-free) wire wraps, split shot added to the leader, or a combination of all of these, get the flies down to where the fish are.
- In the cold water of early spring targeted areas are typically deeper, quieter areas where trout can position themselves to intercept natural nymphs and larvae without bucking heavy current, often taking advantage of the calm spots provided by submerged rocks, ledges and other forms of cover.
Within these basics are many details that can make all the difference in terms of fish action — such as:
- Fish the close water first, even if it doesn’t look all that appealing. It’s easy to spook fish by initially targeting what in your mind is the sweet spot of a run. Be patient.
- Your short game is often your best game. Don’t try to drift too large an area. Limit your “span” to about a 90 degree arc, one started with a cast quartering 45 degrees upstream.
- To cover new water, it’s often best to reposition yourself, rather than adding distance to your casts. There is often a sweet spot within a run — in terms of not only fish location but yours as well. Gradually working the water, varying your casting position in a thorough, well-planned manner, ups your chances of finding the magic combination.
- A strike indicator not only ups your odds of detecting a trout’s strike, it is also representative of how your flies are moving in relation to the current. Comparing the speed of surface bubbles to that of the indicator’s drift tells you what adjustments you need to make (such as a line mend) to keep your offerings drifting at the correct pace.
Remember too that bottom currents are often slower than surface currents. An indicator that is lagging a bit is not necessarily a bad thing.
- Trout location is often based on current, so be sure to experiment by thoroughly fishing all of the current seams within the run you are working. From the angler’s vantage point we may pick out seams that scream to us as being indicative of the where the fish should be. And we are often correct.
But certainly not always. Let the trout tell you were the perfect spot(s) is within a run by covering all of it all. It’s not wrong to have preconceptions; just don’t let these notions keep you from fishing all the water, an effort that often leads to a pleasing outcome.
On small streams, a short leader with a short section of “sighter” line tied into it is advantageous. Starting with a 7½-foot knotless leader, cut off about 5½ feet of it, measured from the butt (loop end) of the leader. Then ties in about 18 inches of Hanak Indicator Line (sighter line) via a blood knot. A micro tippet ring is tied to the other end of the sighter line. Finally, a section of tippet material is tied to the tippet ring, the length of which is determined by the average depth of the water expected to be fished that day. As its name suggests, the sighter section is used to provide a visible clue as to when a fish takes the nymph. Constructed in the manner just described, the leader’s sighter section remains above the water’s surface. Short upstream casts are made to the targeted area. The rod tip follows the drift of the fly with just a slight sag is the leader, with sighter section being easily visible. Strikes are illustrated by a quick change in the leader.