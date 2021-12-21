Small game is in season this week, giving hunters the opportunity to pursue some fresh food and a chance at creating memories to last a lifetime.
This past weekend, I was able to bag one of those memories while never pulling the trigger. Despite the rainy conditions, my beagles were eager to head afield in pursuit of rabbits on Saturday. Some hard hunting was needed to roust our quarry, yet they managed to jump four rabbits which provided some scent trailing. The damp conditions limited the rabbits’ willingness to circle with all seeking refuge in a hole before a good shot opportunity presented itself.
With ground venison thawing in the fridge, I was not hunting hungry and enjoyed the thrill of the chase just as much as the kill. The final rabbit of the day was being pressured by the pack, and with shotgun to shoulder, I anticipated a shot as the track moved down a narrow strip of cover.
Suddenly, the rabbit broke cover and swam directly across a small pond. The oldest beagle in the pack of four dogs did not hesitate long before bulldozing through the cattails and entering the pond. While my beagle was doggy paddling across the water, I was somewhat concerned as swimming is not in our training routine and breathed a sigh of relief when she got across.
For the rest of my life, the event will be etched in my memory, and I look forward to the next hunt.
While hunting with dogs is an amazing experience, hunting with family members or friends is also just as rewarding. Making plans over the holidays to hit the brush with some buddies or kin will allow quality time afield with perhaps some fast shooting.
Throughout much of American history, hunting small game was part of survival as refrigeration and the supply chain of grocers did not exist. Harvesting a grouse, rabbit or pair of squirrels can provide ample protein to sustain a hunter.
As our society shifted toward specialization, obtaining food became a secondary goal for many, and the service industry exploded. While ordering through a drive-thru window is undoubtedly the easiest way to fill one’s stomach, the sense of accomplishment of sitting down to a plate of small game feeds more than just one’s hunger. For those who have not taken advantage of this excellent table fare, some research on recipes and butchering should be done prior to the hunt.
Christmas is Saturday, and those still hunting for a gift idea should consider introducing someone to the outdoors. An invitation to join in on a fishing, hunting or trapping adventure may be difficult to wrap and place under the tree but could create a lifetime of anticipation.
While every hunt is not successful, plenty can come from being in nature, and mentors should point out different species and habitats to those new to the outdoors. Identifying animal signs and plant species is interesting for all, and there is always something to find when afield.
A more conventional gift that many do not consider is merino wool undergarments. Unlike cotton, wool will stay warm when wet and weighs much less. On Sunday, while unloading the washing machine, I was reminded of this as I felt the waterlogged weight of a cotton long-sleeve thermal shirt in comparison to that of a wool one. It is difficult to enjoy the outdoors when uncomfortable and outfitting aspiring hunters in quality attire can help them stay in the woods longer.
A comprehensive cookbook on wild game that includes field dressing and butchering information would also be a good choice for someone showing interest in the outdoors.