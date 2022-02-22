The days are dwindling for those wishing to pursue small game this season. Hunting for pheasant, rabbit and squirrel will come to a close at the end of the month.
While moving between hunting areas Sunday in pursuit of a coyote, I was pleased to see several squirrels in just a short drive. This flurry of squirrel movement occurred at 10 in the morning, and it appears late morning is a good time to be in the woods. Consuming wild game is a healthy choice in comparison to store-bought meat and can provide some entertainment and memories.
Thick hides and dense fur can make squirrels tough to kill at this time of year, and economy target shot shells should be avoided, if possible. Heavy game loads are what I recommend when hunting small game as they kill cleaner and quicker.
- Poor weather conditions impacted the Mosquito Creek annual coyote hunt. Only 270 coyotes were harvested by just more than 4,200 hunters. Sunday was the best day for running coyotes with hounds, and I am sure that many coyotes did not make the weigh-in deadline of 2 p.m.
While these hunts are often criticized by nonhunters, they provide incentive to hunt harder and harvest the predator in hopes of some monetary compensation. With no closed season and low fur prices, there is not the urgency to get out at any particular time and pursue coyotes. While raccoon hides are of little value in the current market, the approaching end of the season pushed me to get the hounds out in the last week of the season.
- The looming end of rabbit season has me planning hunts and already dreading the end of hunting season. Thankfully, the spring gobbler season is only a few months away, and those with dogs may train them year round. With no closed season on coyotes, hunters can get out anytime that time and weather permit.
Opening and closing days are what make our seasons, and marking them on the calendar when announced allows one to anticipate and agonize over them.
- Goose season is in through Saturday, with a limit of five birds per day. Much like small game, geese can be difficult to kill in late winter as their down and feathers are quite thick. One must strike the head, neck or wings as body shooting has little effect at even moderate ranges.
With limited numbers of birds in the area, it is frustrating for a wingshooter to find the right aiming point. I find myself needing some warm-up shots on occasion, and sadly, when hunting this area there may only be a few shooting opportunities in an outing.
Warmer weather should have geese shuffling around after being locked up in limited open water during the cold spell. As spring nears, birds will begin to pair up and disband from the larger flocks.
Hunters must possess a federal duck stamp and migratory bird stamp, which prevents opportunistic hunters from pursuing geese when encountered. Purchasing both stamps in September is money well spent as dove, duck and geese may all be harvested throughout the hunting seasons.
- After a long, cold winter, it is hard to believe that open-water fishing will soon be a possibility. Purchasing your fishing license and upgrading tackle in anticipation of the warmer weather now will allow everything to be on hand when conditions allow an outing.
The opening day of trout season sells a lot of licenses as the anticipation is great for anglers to get out on the water. While a lot of excitement revolves around opening days, there are plenty of good memories to be made throughout the seasons.