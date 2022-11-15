iup houser

Adam Houser ran away from the Shepherd defense on Saturday in the PSAC championship game.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

When Adam Houser signed with IUP out of high school, Crimson Hawks coach Paul Tortorella said he was just as impressed with the running back’s brain as he was with his legs.

A high-achieving student at Shippensburg High School, Houser was coming to IUP with a scholarship to the Cook Honors College. He had high test scores and offers from many other teams, which was just as impressive as his nearly 4,000 career rushing yards in high school.

