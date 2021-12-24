Trevor Smulik upped his career high to 36 points, and West Shamokin shot past Indiana, 71-46, in a WPIAL non-section game Thursday in NuMine.
Smulik, a 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward, bested the 32-point game he had earlier this season. He was deadly in this one, burying seven 3-point field goals. He scored 17 points in a 26-point third quarter when the Wolves extended their four-point halftime lead into double figures.
The Wolves finished with 14 3-pointers. Sean McCullough made three on the way to 13 points, and Niko Buffone and Owen Stover each made two and combined for 12 points.
West Shamokin (4-2) led 28-24 at halftime. The Wolves broke the game open in the third quarter while outscoring the Indians 26-16 and put it out of reach during a 17-6 final period.
Ethan Kutz scored 14 points for Indiana (2-3).
West Shamokin plays the host team in Richland’s tournament on Monday. Homer-Center faces Portage in the other game.
Indiana plays host to Mars on Jan. 4.
PENNS MANOR 72, PURCHASE LINE 30: Grant Grimaldi, a 6-foot-6 senior, outscored Purchase Line by himself as Penns Manor rolled over the Red Dragons in a Heritage Conference game.
Grimaldi scored a game-high 34 points, with 25 coming in the first half to help the Comets take a 41-14 advantage at halftime. Penns Manor continued the dominance into the second half, outscoring Purchase Line 19-10 in the third quarter and 12-6 in the fourth.
Penns Manor’s Bryan Koches had 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
Mello Sanchez led the Red Dragons with six points.
Both teams play Monday in Purchase Line’s tournament. The Red Dragons take on Northern Cambria, and Penns Manor faces Harmony.
UNITED 64, RIVER VALLEY 53: United overcame a first-quarter deficit to defeat River Valley in a Heritage Conference game.
River Valley’s Dom Speal went 5-for-7 from the free throw line in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 24-20 advantage, but the Lions battled back in the second to take a one-point lead into halftime, 30-29.
United heated up in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 19-7 to extend the lead to 49-36. River Valley put up a 17-point fourth period, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Four Lions scored in double digits. Jacob Boring netted 15 points, Johnny Muchesko added 12 and Ben Tomb and Brad Felix each tallied 10.
Speal and Andrew Baker each scored 17 points for River Valley. Baker also yanked down nine rebounds. Dom Speakl hadned out five assists.
“I feel United is one of the top teams, and I thought we competed very hard,” Rier Valley caoch Don Stitt said. “We showed heart and emotion and even though we lost, I hope we can build off this game.
“We have to limit our mistakes, especially against a team like United.We had 19 turnovers, if we just protect the ball better, we can surprise some teams.”
Both teams play Tuesday. United (6-2) takes on Somerset in North Star’s tournament, while River Valley (3-4) plays Leechburg in the Blue Devils tournament.
MARION CENTER 39, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 29: Sevens came up lucky for Marion Center, which put up three in the final three quarters to overtake and then hold off Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center scored seven points in each of the second through fourth quarters, which was enough to erase a 21-17 halftime deficit. Northern Cambria managed only eight points in the second half.
Dawson Bracken scored nine points and Dakota Bracken grabbed 10 rebounds for Marion Center. T.J. Lynn added eight points, and Vitalijs Petrof had seven.
Zach Taylor led Northern Cambria with eight points.
Marion Center (3-3) plays the host team in the Punxsutawney tournament on Wednesday, and Northern Cambria (2-3) plays the host team in Purchase Line’s tournament on Monday.
GIRLS
MARION CENTER 56, WEST SHAMOKIN 27: Marion Center jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and cruised past West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and 27-9 at halftime.
Kenadee Elkin powered Marion Center with 18 points. Lydia Miller scored 13 and came up with 15 steals, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists. Four other Stingers, Kaelee Elkin, Mya Lipsie, Grace Birk and Molly Beer, combined for 25 points. Kaelee Elkin also had five rebounds, five steals and five assists.
Melissa Spohn scored eight points and raked in 16 rebounds for West Shamokin. Lexi Young garnered 11 rebounds, and Bailey Conrad and Maddie McConnell had six apiece.
West Shamokin (2-4) plays in Valley’s tournament on Monday. Marion Center (3-4) plays Hazleton in Punxsutawney’s tournament on Wednesday.