Trevor Smulik’s 24-point, 13-rebound double-double helped pave the way for West Shamokin in a decisive 56-29 Heritage Conference victory over Homer-Center in a high school boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Smulik outscored Homer-Center 15-14 in the first half as the Wolves charged out to a 33-14 halftime lead. West Shamokin allowed just 15 second-half points, outscoring the Wildcats 23-15 the final two quarters.
Bo Swartz finished in double figures with 18 points. He also helped out with five assists and five steals. Lou Swartz collected nine rebounds.
Homer-Center had 11 players finish with at least one-point. Jaxson Arone, Caden Vitale and Michael Krejocic each had four points.
Both teams play again at home on Friday, Homer-Center (0-9) against Marion Center and West Shamokin (6-3) against United.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 52, MARION CENTER 44: Cambria Heights overcame a late fourth-quarter rally by host Marion Center, escaping with its fourth consecutive victory and first in the Heritage Conference.
The Highlanders led 31-15 at the half and 41-26 after three quarters, but the Stingers turned it on in the fourth quarter and outscored Cambria Heights 18-11.
Caleb Whiteford dropped in four 3-pointers for the Highlanders and totaled a game-high 16 points. Quin Mazenko added 12 points and Bernie Whiteford contributed 10.
TJ Lynn scored 10 of his team-high 14 points during the second half and secured 12 rebounds for the Stingers. Evan Risinger helped out with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Marion Center (3-7) plays at Homer-Center on Friday, and Cambria Heights (4-4) plays Tuesday at Penns Manor.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, SOUTHMORELAND 47: Ligonier Valley scored 24 points in the first quarter and maintained the lead throughout a WPIAL non-conference victory over Southmoreland.
The Rams led 36-25 at the half and went on to outscore the Scotties 33-22 in the second half.
Matthew Marinchak posted a double-double in leading the Rams, compiling 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Senior Dylan Rhoades added 11 points and Jude Grzywinski chipped in with nine.
Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer nailed five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Ronnie Collins added 11 points.
Ligonier Valley (4-6, 1-1) welcomes Valley on Friday.
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL: Indiana junior high boys’ basketball teams split games with Franklin Regional on Wednesday.
The seventh-graders remained undefeated by defeating Franklin Regional, 38-36. Aaron Webb led with 13 points and Will Olsen netted nine in the Indians’ fifth straight victory.
The eighth graders fell to 1-4 with a 48-26 loss. Levi Porter’s 12 points led Indiana, followed by Drew Brocious with nine.
Indiana visits Gateway on Friday.
TUESDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35 Bishop Carroll 58, Central Cambria 48 Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Penn Cambria 55 Cambria Heights 52, Marion Center 44 Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41 Chartiers-Houston 43, Waynesburg Central 39 Geibel Catholic 81, Avella 46 Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41 Greater Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61 Lakeview 51, Maplewood 35 Portage Area 66, Ferndale 33 Richland 64, Bishop McCort 57 Union 68, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 40 Union City 49, Commodore Perry 30 Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47
GIRLS
Altoona 41, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 22 Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35 Bishop McCort 49, Richland 34 Charleroi 49, Ringgold 35 Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Martinsburg 42 Lincoln Park Charter 38, West Allegheny 34 South Side 49, Northgate 16 Tussey Mountain 69, McConnellsburg 38
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
WEST SHAMOKIN 56, HOMER-CENTER 29
West Shamokin — 56
Smulik 11 0-0 24, B. Swartz 8 1-4 18, McCullough 3 1-1 8, L. Swartz 0 1-2 1, Stover 0 0-0 0, Buffone 1 0-0 3, Hatch-Cousins 0 2-2 2, Rodgers 0 0-2 0, Totals 23 5-11 56
Homer-Center — 29
Jo. Arone 1 0-0 3, Henry 1 0-0 2, Zenisek 0 1-2 1, Harper 1 0-0 3, Krejocic 2 0-0 4, Vitale 2 0-1 4, Palmer 1 0-0 2, Ja. Arone 2 0-0 4, Dunn 1 0-0 2, Coy 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Totals 13 1-3 29
West Shamokin 22 11 18 5 — 56
Homer-Center 4 10 7 8 — 29
3-point field goals: Smulik 2, B. Swartz, McCullough, Jo. Arone, Vitale.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 52, MARION CENTER 44
Cambria Heights — 52
C. Whiteford 5 2-2 16, Wholaver 1 1-4 3, B. Whiteford 5 0-2 10, Lamb 3 0-0 7, Rogal 0 0-0 0, Mazenko 4 4-4 12, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Totals 17 9-14 52
Marion Center — 44
Dak. Bracken 1 2-3 4, Dav. Bracken 2 0-0 6, Lynn 5 4-7 14, Risinger 4 2-3 11, Petrof 3 1-2 7, McCoy 0 2-2 2, Totals 15 9-17 44
Cambria Heights 8 23 10 11 — 52
Marion Center 6 9 11 18 — 44
3-point field goals: C. Whiteford 4, Dav. Bracken 2, Lamb, Risinger.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, SOUTHMORELAND 47
Southmoreland — 47
Trout 3 3-4 9, Collins 3 5-6 11, K. Keefer 0 0-2 0, T. Keffer 7 0-0 17, Ritcher 1 2-3 5, Dzambo 1 1-2 3, Totals 15 11-17 47
Ligonier Valley — 69
Kondisko 2 1-2 5, Siericky 2 0-0 4, Marinchak 10 2-3 25, Grzywinski 4 1-2 9, Rhoades 3 5-6 11, Tunstall 1 0-0 2, Hollick 3 2-2 8, Pleskovitch 1 1-2 3, Little 1 0-0 2, Totals 27 12-17 69
Southmoreland 13 12 17 5 — 47
Ligonier Valley 24 12 17 16 — 69
3-point field goals: T. Keffer 5, Ritcher, Marinchak HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
FOX CHAPEL 41, INDIANA 30
106 — Nico Fanella (I) pinned Landon Funk, :43 113 — Carter Putt (I) pinned Michael Worsen, 5:05 120 — Youssef Abdelsalam (FC) pinned James Methven, 2:45 126 — Sam Ummer (FC) won by forfeit 132 — Luke Ankney (FC) dec. Tuscan Blystone, 11-2 138 — Ray Worsen (FC) pinned Dylan Shaffer, 2:13 145 — Alex Kaufmann (FC) dec. Will Turner, 5-0 152 — Danny Turner (I) pinned James Trageser, :56 160 — Brendan Kost (FC) pinned Michael Dolan, 1:55 172 — Fox Van Leer (I) pinned Ben Myers, :51 189 — Trevor Katz (FC) dec. Jonathan Dietz, 13-4 215 — Jacob Patterson (FC) pinned Aaron Fornwalt, :32 285 — Will Methven won by forfeit
DERRY 68, LIGONIER VALLEY 33
106 — Dylan Klim (D) won by forfeit 113 — Giovanni Beatrice (D) won by forfeit 120 — Brett Klim (D) dec. Aiden Mulheren, 5-1 126 — James Brown (LV) dec. Charlie Banks, 7-0 132 — Elysiah Lopez (D) won by forfeit 138 —Bruce Krieger (LV) pinned Zachary Panichelle 145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) pinned Derrick Moffett 152 — double forfeit 160 — Christian Hirak (D) pinned Elliot Colton 172 — Jesse Turner (LV) pinned Jacob Marks 189 — Abe Mundorff (LV) pinned Nathan Barkley 215 — Collin Barkley (D) won by forfeit 285 — Logan Mulheren (LV) pinned Brian O’Barto
BOWLING
MOHAWK LANES
MARION CENTER LADIES
Dec. 29
Luana Coulter 168-188-148-504, Janet Mervine 158-463, Ellen Blazavich 168-450, Clara Chambers 165-449, Paula Griffith 156-439, Becky Cecconi 188-436, Dolly Black 155-427, Eva Ligenfelter 153-426, Cyndi Meyer 160-412, Bea Burns 139-400
W.W. WALKER
Dec. 29