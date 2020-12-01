Waking to a snowy landscape is a dream come true for deer hunters.
Inclement weather requires deer to consume more calories, which tips the odds of a daylight encounter for hunters. With the storm approaching Monday, deer were on the move and should be again once the winds die down.
Snow on the ground allows the hunter to spot bedded and moving deer before they detect danger. When a shot is taken, fresh snow can really help sort things out and definitely determine if the bullet found its
target. After the shot a hunter should follow the fresh deer tracks for at least 100 yards to confirm it was a hit or clean miss. I have seen
fatally hit deer leave little to no blood, and all shots should be followed up thoroughly.
If a deer is jumped without a shot opportunity, tracking snow makes a second opportunity possible.
Tracking wildlife is an exciting activity that is further heightened when one holds a familiar rifle in the deer woods. A jumped deer may only go a few hundred yards before stopping to watch its back trail. Slowly following the trail while scanning the distance often will present a chance at a shot.
In our area, the amount of deer can make tracking difficult as a single track will mix with other tracks quickly. Hunting fresh snow helps eliminate the chance of the deer track being lost.
Exploring a new woodlot with snow on the ground is eye-opening and can provide plenty of information in regard to the wildlife. Following a set of deer tracks will often give you a tour of the property while highlighting the best areas.
Thick bedding is often the ultimate destination of a set of deer tracks. Such bedding is used annually and the odds are good that deer in the future will use the same area. Entering the bedding area well before daylight can allow the hunter to be waiting when the deer return from their nighttime travels.
Understanding of where the deer are feeding is important, as one must position themselves downwind of the approaching deer. Mature whitetail are not tolerant of intrusion, and when it comes to hunting bedding, the best chance for success comes on the first hunt.
Tracking a deer will show a hunter terrain features where wildlife travel is funneled. Quite often, several deer trails converge where the travel is constricted by natural or man-made barriers.
Highways, creeks, lake shores, fence rows, downed trees, ravines and new construction all can funnel deer activity into a narrow crossing. The hunters who positions themselves downwind of the deer funnel increases the chance of a good shot.
Our robust deer population benefits greatly from modern agriculture, and hunting over a crop field during the evening is a good way to see deer. Sadly, this evening’s hunt may only be an hour long with the bulk of activity coming at last light. Hunters harvesting doe in low light conditions should
examine single deer closely as they could be a small-racked buck. Several seasons ago I watched a single deer feed for perhaps five minutes through the scope before a set of spikes was finally visible.
Archery hunters should consider waxing their bowstring after subjecting it to nearly two months of abuse. Routine maintenance helps equipment last for seasons and allows reflection of the season while still fresh on the mind.