Is Cambria Heights that good?
What’s up with River Valley?
Is this Marion Center’s year?
Is Purchase Line really going to throw the ball?
We shall see.
High school football season kicks off Friday night, and maybe some of those questions will be answered.
Here’s a quick look around the openers for Heritage Conference teams and Indiana.
Cambria Heights, the new member of the Heritage Conference, makes its first appearance at Homer-Center.
Overheard at Homer-Center, on discussion of the schedule: “Yeah, and we get to start off with Cambria Heights …”
Overheard at Cambria Heights, on the same subject: “Yeah, and we get to start off with Homer-Center ...”
Cambria Heights comes in from the Laurel Highlands Conference, and for the most part, the Highlanders have faced opponents higher in classification — and some traditionally higher-level programs, for instance, Bishop Guilfoyle and Richland — than most schools in the Heritage Conference.
The footsteps were heard for the first time at the end of last season when Cambria Heights pounded unbeaten Marion Center in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs. (Mark your calendar for Oct. 1 when Marion Center plays host to Cambria Heights).
One thing is certain: Two hard-nosed, well-coached football teams are going to go at it. The Highlanders have to be flying high with this opportunity waiting. That might be worth a couple touchdowns right off the bat.
Prediction: Cambria Heights, 27-20.
OK, before going to the rest of the Heritage Conference … Ligonier Valley at Indiana is just such an intriguing matchup.
Ligonier Valley, before moving on to the WPIAL last year, was in the midst of a dominant streak in the Heritage Conference. That might have ended had the Rams been around last year, because they are stuck in one of those small-school cycles where the numbers are down, well below the 50 their dominant teams carried on the roster. This year they have no sophomores.
This isn’t exactly the country boys coming to the city. Maybe it would be more like that if the Rams were still in the Heritage Conference and hadn’t taken their first ride around the WPIAL last season. Still, it’s a big deal, maybe more so to Ligonier Valley than Indiana.
Prediction: Ligonier Valley, 34-33.
United at River Valley: These teams play power football, but there is no book on River Valley and a new coaching staff.
You would think, if you combine the athletes from Blairsville and Saltsburg, you should come up with something good. That might take some time.
Fortunately for the Panthers, this is probably the most favorable matchup they could hope for in its debut game.
Prediction: River Valley, 26-18.
West Shamokin at Penns Manor: This could be the opening-week toss-up with two experienced quarterbacks leading the way.
Prediction: West Shamokin, 18-16.
Marion Center at Blacklick Valley: This could be a good one for Marion Center, going somewhere outside the conference to open the season, sort of like starting with a playoff game against a low seed.
Prediction: Marion Center, 35-12.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line: If Purchase Line can throw the ball, look out.
Don’t expect the Red Dragons to whip it all over the field, but they will find opportunities to get the ball to some playmakers.
Prediction: Purchase Line, 44-19.