SAXONBURG — Indiana chalked up another shutout, beating Knoch, 2-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer match on Saturday.
Aaron McKelvy scored off Josh Glaser’s assists and then assisted on Vince Belice’s goal.
Sam Fefolt recorded the shutout in goal, his third in three games this season.
Indiana has outscored its opponents 14-0. The Indians play host to Hampton this evening.
In Saturday’s junior varsity game, Indiana settled for a 1-1 tie against the Knights. Danny Turner scored the lone goal for Indiana, and Alex Bauer and Ethan Kutz split time in goal.
Indiana girls blank Gateway
Indiana scored once and made the goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Gateway in a WPIAL Class 1-AAA girls’ soccer match at Andy Kuzneski Field on Monday.
Cadence Ullman scored for Indiana.
Indiana lost the junior varsity game, 8-1, with Giuila Crusan scoring the lone goal for her team.
IJHS girls shoot past Penn Hills
PENN HILLS — Indiana blanked Penn Hills, 7-0, in a junior high girls’ soccer match Monday.
Julia Antonacci and Jayla Peterson split time as the goalkeepers for Indiana.
Hannah Ianarelli, Sophia Scardina and Sydney Anderson each scored two goals, and Zoe Drahnak drilled in a rebound of Sarah Genchur’s shot.