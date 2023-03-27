knapp 3-28-23

Mark Transue displayed a nice smallmouth bass taken on a soft jerkbait.

 Jeff Knapp photo

A recent column examined the use of hard jerkbaits for early season bass. But that’s only half the story when it comes to jerkbaits for spring bass. Soft jerkbaits, too, are highly effective lures for springtime bass once they move to shallower water.

Fluke-style jerkbaits come into their own, in my experience, once that water reaches the mid-50 degree range. Basically, the pre-spawn period.

