A recent column examined the use of hard jerkbaits for early season bass. But that’s only half the story when it comes to jerkbaits for spring bass. Soft jerkbaits, too, are highly effective lures for springtime bass once they move to shallower water.
Fluke-style jerkbaits come into their own, in my experience, once that water reaches the mid-50 degree range. Basically, the pre-spawn period.
The advantage flukes have over hard jerkbaits — in this warmer water — is the ability to be worked in a wide variety of depths. And to be fished over newly emerging weeds, which are common to bass-holding areas during the latter portions of the spring.
My first choice, regarding rigging, is unweighted. A 3/0- to 5/0-wide gap worm hook mates well with a soft jerkbait in the 4½- to 5-inch range like a Zoom Super Fluke. A light wire hook is best when fishing smallmouth water. A heavier wire hook is appropriate for largemouth water and/or around heavier weed cover. The heavier hook, though, is less kind to the thin nose of the fluke. Expect to replace baits more often as the thin tip of the bait wears out. Unlike Senko-style stickbaits, which can still be effective after trimming a bit off the damaged nose, flukes don’t work properly after being pruned.
Soft stick baits commonly have a hook slot that accepts the worm-style hook. I rig up through the slot so the point portion of the hook rests along the unslotted side of the bait. If it’s weedy you can lightly hook the bait. Otherwise, it’s best to leave the point exposed.
Rigged this way you can adjust the rate of retrieve to the depth being fished. If it’s 2 feet deep, work the bait with light twitches, followed by a short pause (prior to the bait making bottom contact). In deeper water, say 2 to 4 feet, lengthen the pause to allow the lure to sink farther.
As with the hard jerkbait, only reel in the line generated by the foot-long jerk. Otherwise you’ll scoot the bait back to the surface. If you lure consistently comes to the top chances are you’re not maintaining the necessary level of slack line.
Strikes occur on the pause. You might feel it, see a line twitch, or detect weight when you attempt the next jerk. Whatever the case, wind in the slack before setting the hook. Sometimes bass swim toward the boat when they strike the lure; keep reeling and setting when you find this to be the case.
Flukes work well in tight corners, such as shoreline pockets where bass stage prior to the spawn. Places where hard jerkbaits commonly snag or foul with bottom debris.
Unweighted flukes excel under fairly calm conditions. When the wind picks up keep your rod tip close to the surface to minimize the amount of exposed line. If necessary, use a worm hook with a light belly weight — around one-sixteenth of an ounce — to counteract the wind. The bait doesn’t flutter down as naturally, but is a necessary compromise when stronger wind eliminates an unweighted presentation.
Hard and soft jerkbaits are effective springtime offerings, worthy of a place on the deck of all those targeting smallmouth and largemouth now.