Following a short boat ride from the ramp, I slowed to an idle and began scanning the spot, which featured old bridge abutments, with my sonar unit. The returns on the screen indicated schools of fish I suspected were crappies in and around the old bridge structures.
I positioned the boat a short distance upwind of the area, put the trolling motor on spot lock, and lobbed out a slip bobber rig. Within a few seconds the bobber sank below the surface and the day’s first crappie was in the boat.
Before moving on I took several more crappie. Some responded to a small jig suspended under a slip bobber, others to a small blade bait jigged in the channel between the two old, submerged bridge piers.
It was my first time visiting this particular spot, and while I was pleased with the success, I wasn’t overly surprised. Like many places I’ve discovered over the years, I’d taken the time to evaluate potential areas such as this one with Internet resources and apps prior to ever getting on the water.
Among the online resources and apps, I commonly use in locating potential fishing spots are: Google Earth; Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Habitat Improvement Maps; Navionics Boating app; and Garmin Quickdraw Community maps.
- Google Earth Pro: This free online resource is particularly useful when evaluating lakes that undergo periodic drawdowns, such as many of the Corps of Engineers lakes in our area. Clicking on the clock icon on the toolbar allows you to access historical imagery. By scrolling through the images one can often find one at a lower pool level where gems such as rockpiles, foundations, bridge piers, roadbeds, and such can be found. The coordinates for promising locations can be transferred to your GPS unit or chartplotter.
- PFBC Habitat Improvement Maps: The Commission posts maps of lakes within the state where habitat improvement has taken place. I’m primarily interested in the location of cribs, particularly ones located well off the bank as these tend to see less attention from anglers. These maps show the general location of added cover such as porcupine cribs and vertical plank structures. Brush cribs, relatively new to the program, seem to be the biggest fish attractors. In some cases the dates the items were placed is included. It’s been my experience that the more recent the introduction, the more likely you’ll find them. While the maps provide coordinates, I typically print the maps and take it with me on the water, using it as a general searching guide. That way when I find interesting cover I can mark such spot on.
- Navionics Boating app: This app, which requires a modest fee, allows one to access to Navionics’ extensive cartography. Many of the lake maps feature detailed bottom structure as well as submerged features such as bridges, roadbeds, etc. It was this app that led me to the spot described at the onset. Like the habitat maps, rather than transferring coordinates to my chartplotter prior to a trip I view the app while on the water. That way I can evaluate potential spots and decide if they are worth marking and ultimately fishing.
- Garmin Quickdraw Community: The website hosted by Garmin Marine shows lake maps that have been uploaded by Garmin users that have created maps using the Quickdraw feature on their chartplotter. To access this site, one must create a free account. Once accomplished you can view all uploaded maps. Garmin users can transfer maps of their choosing to their unit. Many of the lakes in our area have highly detailed lake maps posted on this site.
Given the high cost of fuel it makes sense to make most of your time on the water, which includes having a plan when scoping out new water. It’s not only efficient, but lots of fun as well.