The smallmouth bass hit the fluke-style soft jerkbait with such force it nearly ripped the rod from my hand. The subsequent fight might not have achieved the cliché “towed the boat around,” but it did swing the bow a good 90 degrees. After several tense minutes I slipped the 21-inch, 5-pound-plus smallmouth bass over the rim of the net. Even after four decades of serious fishing my knees were weak, a response I hope to not outlive.
Catching a quality smallmouth bass during the summer on a soft jerkbait is not exceptionally noteworthy. But doing so over 50 feet of water, far removed from the bank, with a lightly weighted bait that runs only a foot or two under the surface, is. Particularly when such events become the rule rather than a happy coincidence.
In certain circumstances, bass — smallmouth and largemouth — can defy the accepted locational parameters that suggest focusing one’s efforts around structure and cover. Indeed, from early to mid-summer well into the fall, it’s possible for a significant portion a lake’s bass population to be suspended in the water column, far removed from such classic spots.
The reason can be simply explained with one word: food. Lakes that feature pelagic, open water baitfish such as emerald shiners, rainbow smelt, gizzard shad and alewife have the potential to attract foraging bass to an offshore buffet. And even lakes lacking such a food base might see some open water feeding activity as schools of young-of-year panfish — large enough by late summer to warrant attention from adult bass — wander out over open water to provide easy pickings.
In my experience lakes with the highest potential for suspended, offshore feeding will not only have the food source, but be relatively clear as well. It’s likely that in this situation bass rely heavily on their visual sense, attacking baitfish schools from below, perhaps from a relatively great distance. This could explain the powerful strike described at the outset, from a bass that hit the bait on the run, going the other way.
So, what can key you into offshore feeding activity? At times, the feeding can be so close to the surface as to provide easy-to-identify visual clues. Sprays of baitfish escaping the water followed by a brief but intense melee of larger fish churning the surface. Such activity is easily spotted from a great distance on light wind or windless days which provide an otherwise calm surface.
Obviously, fish feeding in such a manner are aggressive and quite catchable. The key is to be in position to make a quality cast, one that targets where the fish are going, not where they’ve just been. If you cast to the melee, unless it’s still going on (and they usually only last a few seconds) chances are you’re casting to history. The fish are no longer there. A better plan is to cast to each side in hopes of intercepting fish exiting the disturbance.
Over the years I’ve been in situations where multiple surface ruckuses can be spotted at nearly the same time, spanning several acres of water. It’s tempting to saddle up with the intentions of following feeding packs of fish, anticipating their direction. My experience is that this is a low percentage strategy. Fish movements are too random to anticipate; and quality-sized bass, which typically is what offshore schools consist of, seem able to detect boat movement and/or trolling motor noise, always staying a cast-and-half away.
A better approach, when consistent feeding activity is occurring, is to simply stay stationary, quietly waiting for a feeding school to wander into casting range. Be on the lookout for dimples (baitfish) on the surface that preface a bass attack.
Obvious feeding offshore feeding activity is exciting. Catching bass from a motionless boat — like a bowhunter on stand — is an unconventional if not unique approach. But I’ve learned in recent years that visible surface/near surface feeding commotion is often just the tip of the iceberg. Some of my most notable days have occurred when little or no such activity was present.
Which brings us to the question of what baits to use? Ones that are easily detected and can be cast a long way. I’ve found both soft (fluke-style) and hard suspending jerkbaits effective. The pause with which these baits provide can be important. I’ve had bass “kiss” a bait several times before it (or others with it) zeroed in on it. I like to fish flukes on a 1/16-ounce swimbait hook for extra casting distance and to keep the bait just under the surface. Blade baits and jigging spoons can both be cast a mile and excel when targeting visible feeding activity. Count the lure down a few seconds after splashdown and retrieve it at a quick pace back to the boat. Surface lures like the classic Zara Spook and Rapala X-Rap Pop are adept at calling up bass from the vicinity. Soft swimbaits such as the Keitech Fat Impact, Galida’s Grubz and Lake Fork Live Magic Shad — when rigged on worm nose or darter style jighead — can be counted down to work various depths for suspended bass.