Perhaps not the most aesthetically pleasing of angling venues, river sections that flow through urban areas provide quality, and often overlooked, bass fishing opportunities. They often shine the brightest as the pages of the calendar thin.
Tournament angler Deron Eck has experienced success on a variety of waters, including the tough-to-fish industrial rivers of western Pennsylvania.
Once the leaves turn color, Eck expects to connect with quality-sized largemouths on the Monongahela River, fish that frequently do a disappearing act in mid-summer. One of Eck’s more consistent patterns is targeting rafts of coal barges tied up along shoreline pilings.
“A group of barges provides a huge umbrella that attracts bass, just like a big lily pad field,” he explained. “The best barges are empty ones. They don’t sit nearly as low in the water as loaded barges.”
Eck finds that river largemouths will suspend along the edge of a barge. While it might be sitting over 20 feet of water, the bass are 3 to 4 feet down. During the early fall, his first choice is a popper-style topwater. As the water cools during the late fall, and bass become less willing to take a surface bait, he’ll go with something that gets a bit deeper.
“Often they’ll hit a shallow running crankbait like 100 series Bandit,” he said. “You need to get the boat right up close to the barge and make accurate casts that put the bait parallel to it. Good casting is important, as you’ll bang up crankbaits if you bounce them off those tough, old barges.”
In addition to topwaters and shallow cranks, Eck has found a beaver-style bait productive when allowed to slowly filter down through the top five or so feet of the water column. In situations where a network of barges are moored end to end, he’ll often pick up bass by skipping a beaver back in the void where the rounded bow of one barge butts up against the rounded stern of the next one.
On the lower Allegheny River, where smallmouths far outnumber their big-mouth cousins, Eck eagerly anticipates wet fall weather, which typically pushes the river’s biggest bronzebacks into current breaks formed along vertical concrete structures like bridge piers.
“There are a variety of current breaks along a typical pier,” he said. “But the most consistently productive spot is the front of the pier, where a current vortex is created.”
Eck likes two bait styles for fishing vertical columns during higher, dirty water: big, thumping spinnerbaits and wide-wobbling crankbaits like Storm’s Wiggle Wart.
I find that fall’s cooling water temperatures tend to concentrate gamefish species in defined, easy-to-identify locations on the free-flowing portion of the Allegheny upriver of East Brady. It’s common to find smallmouth bass, walleyes, muskies and northern pike in protected, slackwater areas that provide protection from the river’s strong current.
So how do you choose which of these premier species to target? You don’t have to. With a couple well-chosen tackle refinements you can catch them all with a simple tube jig.
I like to use a thin-bodied tube like Canyon Plastic’s Great Lakes Gitzit. The body clings to the jighead, offering a streamlined package that offers little resistance in walleye jigging situations, yet is large enough to interest toothy critters.
Since the next tap might come from a 2-pound walleye or a 30-pound ‘lunge, some tackle compromise is in order. When on a fall multi-species hunt, I use either a medium-heavy power 6.5-foot spinning outfit spooled with 8-pound test mono, or a 7-foot medium power casting combo loaded with 10-pound fluorocarbon. A 35- or 50-pound test ball bearing swivel provides the connection between the main line and a 2-foot 60- or 80-pound test fluorocarbon leader.
Fish the tube with an exposed insert-style jighead with a hook heavy enough not to straighten under the pull of a heavy musky.
Target walleyes by drifting/vertically jigging the length of the protected pool. Smallmouth bass are often at the tail of the protected water, in the area where the direction of the flow just begins to head downriver again. Northern pike and muskies, particularly when the flow is up a bit, tend to be up near the bank. And they are all happy to bite a tube.