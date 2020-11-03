Despite anglers’ chronic search for that special lure, magic color or hot lake, the fact is the most efficient way to catch fish is to be sure you are actually fishing around fish. Thanks to the quality of modern sonar units, this vital element of the fishing puzzle is easier to accomplish than ever.
Equipped with three transducer options — seasoned with plenty of on-the-water experience needed to interpret produced images — it makes sense to take a good look at what’s below you before you drop a lure in the water. These options are traditional 2D sonar, down imaging and side imaging.
TRADITIONAL 2D SONAR: Traditional 2D sonar the is standard view we’ve become accustomed to for years. 2D transducers produce a conical beam similar to that of a flashlight, becoming broader as the water deepens. Transducer frequencies in the 200kHz range are most appropriate for the depths we commonly encounter in Pennsylvania. Duel frequency transducers can also produce a lower frequency pulse — for instance 50 kHz or 77 kHz — which performs better in deeper water and produces a wider beam. Sonar units with the option of a split frequency screen allow you to compare the two views.
The newest 2D option to hit the market in recent years is CHIRP technology, with which the transducer beam scrolls through a defined frequency range. This provides better target separation, for instance fish holding tight to the bottom, or separated images of individual fish in close proximity.
DOWN IMAGING: Down Imaging, ClearVu, Down Scan — the names vary depending upon the maker — but all share sonar beam characteristics that one manufacturer compares to that of a copying machine. An array of continuous thin slices rather than the cone-shaped beam of traditional sonar.
The screen display of down imaging is quite different than that of 2D sonar. Depending on the situation, some targets mark better on one over the other. For instance, when scanning an emerging weedbed it can be challenging to interpret the cover solely from 2D sonar, which is displaying a cone-shaped beam on a two-dimensional screen. However, on down imaging it’s often possible to see individual weed stalks, confirming you are in fact seeing emerging vegetation. Individual fish suspended above weed tops are more likely to “pop” on a downward scanning view.
Whereas fish mark as arches on 2D sonar, on down imaging expect to see blips (bright marks against the dark background) on the screen, size of which are often relative to fish size, example baitfish compared to gamefish. Splitting your sonar screen to show both views for comparison is advantageous if your unit provides such an option.
SIDE IMAGING: Side scanning transducers shoot the same “copying machine” beam off to each side, producing a view on your sonar screen that scrolls from top to bottom with your boat being in the middle (providing you have your until set to display both the right and left sides). While side scanning sonar will show fish — in some situations more so than others — it’s particularly useful in locating underwater features such as submerged trees, foundations, bridges, cribs, etc. Since you are looking at objects from the side, rather than from directly above them, it’s much easier to get a three-dimensional interpretation of what’s actually down there.
The black band displayed off to each side of the boat is the water column between the transducer and the bottom. Fish located within this band will show up vividly. The bottom will display from the edge of the dark band to the outside edge of the screen. How far the transducer “looks” is dependent upon the range you’ve set. When searching for structural and cover options, particularly on unfamiliar water, consider stretching the view to 100 feet per side. More detail will be revealed by reducing the range, so drop down to 50 to 60 feet when giving a spot a more thorough inspection.
Consistency is important when scanning to the side. Consistency in speed and direction. A boat speed of around 3 mph produces a good image, particularly if you set your scroll speed to match that. Since any image will be distorted when the boat is in a turn, keep your heading straight when looking at a specific target, such as a suspected sunken bridge. It may take several passes from various angles to get the best look at submerged objects.
With side viewing, shadows cast by objects typically provide strong evidence of what you’re looking at. Bridge piers, foundation walls, sunken trees, etc. The shadows of fish up off the bottom a bit often mark well, particularly against a relatively clean, harder bottom. With both down and side imaging, the harder the bottom, the brighter the display.
Combining all three views on the same screen provides even more looks to compare and shortens of the learning curve of interpreting the images. For this reason, it makes sense to purchase a unit with as large a screen as you can justify financially. Sonar units typically provide many color options, so experiment with the full range to see what your eyes respond to best.
Also, experiment with gain and brightness options to realize the fullest potential today’s high-resolution units provide. The latest units feature “favorite” buttons you can preset for your preferred screen options, so you can quickly toggle back and forth.