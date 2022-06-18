WINDBER — After a slow start in Friday night’s 51st Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star football game at Windber Stadium, the dynamic South offense found its groove and outlasted the pesky North squad, 42-35.
Conemaugh Valley all-state running back Logan Kent was named the South most outstanding offensive player, scoring three touchdowns and passing for another.
The South took a 21-14 lead into halftime on runs by Kent from 8 and 6 yards. He also hauled in a 15-yard pass from Bedford quarterback Mercury Swaim during the second quarter.
Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill and Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez scored first-half touchdowns for the North.
After matching scores for much of the third quarter, the North tied it up at 35-all when Richland quarterback Kellen Stahl hit Hollidaysburg receiver Justin Wolfe for a 46-yard strike.
The North couldn’t hold the lead. Swaim found Portage’s Kaden Claar from 48 yards out with 1:44 to play for the winning score. Dylan Tubbs connected on the point-after to set the final.