WINDBER — A shootout was expected in the 51st Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Game at Windber Stadium on Friday night, and although it took almost the entire first quarter for any points to be scored, the game lived up to its expectations.
The North team was one step behind for much of the contest, although it did manage to forge a tie several times. However, Portage’s Kaden Claar hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Bedford quarterback Mercury Swaim with 1:44 to play to help the South clinch a 42-35 victory.
The 77 combined points were the second-most scored in a Ken Lantzy game and the most since 80 were put on the board in 1992.
“The rules of the game kind of dictate an offensive shootout,” South coach Matt Grohal said. “I had a ton of skill kids that can make plays, and we came up with one that we were hanging onto until we needed it at the end.”
Conemaugh Valley running back Logan Kent was named the South most outstanding offensive back, rushing 12 times for a game-high 78 yards, scoring three touchdowns and passing for another.
Kent, initially selected to play on the defensive side of the ball, finished a five-play, 75-yard drive with six seconds left in the first quarter on an 8-yard attempt for the first of his two rushing touchdowns.
“Coming into the game, they had me listed as a defensive player,” Kent said. “Prior to this game I played in the East-West game and did well on offense, so my coaches were OK with the switch. My buddy (Nick Dom of Windber) wanted to play defense, and I wanted to play offense, so it was meant to be.”
“Those guys wanted to switch,” Grohal said. “The first day, he is in a black jersey for defense. So, we took the kicker’s jersey and put it on him. He had a great week of preparation, and he’s very deserving of winning that award.”
He added a pair of second-quarter scores, a 6-yard rush and a 15-yard reception to put the South in front on both touchdowns.
As deserving as Kent was, it was a pair of quarterbacks who took turns making highlight-type plays for their respective teams.
Swaim sparked the South’s first scoring drive, finding Windber’s Keith Charney for a 34-yard reception and Cambria Heights running back Ryan Haluska for a 21-yarder on consecutive plays to set up the initial touchdown.
Richland quarterback Kellan Stahl answered, finding Matthew Whysong (Chestnut Ridge) on back-to-back passes covering 51 yards before Central Cambria running back Hobbs Dill found the end zone on a 24-yard second-quarter touchdown run, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive.
Whysong’s Chestnut Ridge teammate, Jack Moyer, kicked the first of his five PAT’s to even the score at 7-7.
Five plays after Kent scored his second touchdown, Stahl answered by finding Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez on an 18-yard reception up the sideline with 2:44 remaining to knot the game at 14. Stahl hit Whysong on a 34-yard pass, setting up the Sanchez score. Sanchez caught both of his targets in the game for 34 yards.
Swaim marched his team 80 yards in eight plays and the South took the lead on Kent’s third touchdown, a 15-yard reception with just seven seconds left in the half. Swaim was 6-for-6 on the drive and finished 13 of 18 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 60 yards.
Stahl and Whysong connected again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, and Tubbs tied the game at 21-all with a third consecutive PAT.
Kent followed by taking a handoff at the line, dropping back throwing a strike to Charney on a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the South ahead 27-21. Charney caught three passes for team-high 98 yards.
Whysong burned the South defense for a 35-yard touchdown sprint and Moyer’s PAT gave the North its first lead of the game, 28-27, with 12:47 remaining.
Whysong was named the North’s most outstanding offensive back, catching six passes for 150 yards and adding a rushing touchdown.
River Valley running back Angelo Bartolini caught a 15-yard pass and then put the South back in front, 33-28, with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:04 to play. Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Byer added the two-point conversion to put the South back up by seven points.
Stahl found Hollidaysburg wide receiver Justin Wolfe on a 46-yard score on the ensuing North drive, and Tubbs converted his fifth straight PAT to tie it 35-35. Wolfe caught seven passes for 112 yards.
The South broke the tie when Swaim to Claar hooked up.
The North had just under two minutes remaining to try and force another tie, but Josh Waite of Central sacked Stahl with under a minute to play and the quarterback misfired on his final three attempts before time expired.
Stahl was 18 of 26 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.
“We finally got a chance to get going in the second half but couldn’t get that one stop to turn the tide our way” North coach Justin Wheeler said. “This was a heck of a football game. It’s what you want to see for an all-star game and one that you hate to see either team lose.”
Eight scholarships were awarded, including one to Ligonier Valley offensive lineman Jude Grzywinski, who was presented the North’s top offensive lineman award.