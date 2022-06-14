The sun was just starting to burn off the morning fog that inundated the river valley as my guide clients for the day joined me. The water had a heavy stain, the result of recent rash of thunderstorms. Although the flow was well within the limits for good fishing, it was up a bit from what mid-June normally provides. The conditions were perfect for a spinnerbait bite.
After a short run upriver, I positioned the boat a cast’s length from the bank and instructed my two clients to fire their spinnerbaits to the flooded grass that lined the bank as the boat slowly drifted with the current. It wasn’t long before the father of the twosome set the hook into a feisty bronzeback. Soon afterward his son did the same.
As the morning proceeded, we continued to pluck nice bass up to 20 inches from most of the stretches we fished. Only after the sun became intense in the cloudless sky did the action wane. Spinnerbaits, dirty water and river bass are a good combination.
Here are a few tips along this line to try out.
- Within reasonable limits higher water can play in the angler’s favor. Strong main-river flows force bass into quiet protected pockets along shore and the banks of islands, often making them easier to find.
- Expect to find bass tucked right up against shore, i.e., within a foot or so. Be extra diligent with your casting, taking the effort to place casts right in the strike zone. Many strikes will occur as soon as the reel is engaged.
- A straight retrieve is often most effective; in areas where the shoreline breaks into deeper water, say 3 to 4 feet, allow the bait to helicopter vertically before beginning the retrieve. During some days, many of the strikes will happen during the drop.
- Though my guide clients and I have caught river smallies on a wide variety of spinnerbait styles and colors, I have had my most consistent success with a short-armed spinnerbait sporting a Colorado-style blade such as Strike King’s Midnight Special. The short lure is well-suited for the comparatively smaller mouth of the brown bass. The Colorado-style blade provide lots of thumb and vibration, making it easy for a bass to locate. And the dark-hued skirt furnishes lots of contrast in the stained water, again upping the chance a big bronzeback will find it.
- Don’t be discouraged by a lack of bites. In my experience the action slows during high/dirty river conditions. But the size of the average fish rises, with many smallies in the 15-to-20-inch range taken.
- Baitcasting gear excels when fishing spinnerbaits tight to the bank. With your thumb on the rotating spool, you can feather the length of the cast to the bait falls within a foot or so of shore. Baitcasting gear also manages heavier spinnerbaits (
3/8
- ounce or heavier) better than open face spinning gear.
- Expect to clean your lure off often. The flooded grass and brush along the bank is often lined with a thin coat of moss or algae as well as errant strings of grass. Bass don’t seem to like lures fouled with even a shred of debris so take the time to clean the bait when necessary.