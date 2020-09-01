In an angling world laden with technically enhanced offerings, the continued popularity of the straight-shaft spinner is a testimony to its effectiveness. Well into the fall spinners catch numerous species of fish.
Spinners are produced in a vast selection of sizes, from tiny versions suitable for panfish to lengthy models appropriate for targeting tooth critters like muskies and northern pike. In between these two extremes exists middle-sized styles that catch popular species such as smallmouth bass.
Regardless of the fish being sought, spinners have certain inherent qualities that have allowed them to stand the test of time.
At the foundation of the many attributes is the combination of flash and vibration the lure presents. The revolution of the spinner blade around the shaft of the lure provides flash, the level of which is dependent on the style of the blade, clarity of the water and brightness of the day. The thumbing vibration the angler feels through the rod as the blade bites the water undoubtedly sends the waves that a fish can detect by way of its lateral line.
By choosing a certain weight of lure and style of spinner blade, one can determine the depths at which the lure will run. The three common spinner shapes are the Colorado, Indiana, and willow leaf blades. Colorados are roundish and have a lot of lift. Spinners adorned with these rounder blades tend to run higher in the water column, other factors being equal. By contrast, the thin, narrow willow leaf blade provides lots of flash, but little lift. Spinners so equipped run deeper. The Indiana blade, shape, and action wise, falls in between these two extremes.
While spinners catch fish in still-water environments, they are particularly effective in current situations. A retrieved spinner will dart and flutter when fished in a stream or river, and reflection of the various flow levels it is exposed to. Hair and soft trailers can be incorporated in a spinner. Such trailers can be useful in adding additional triggering mechanisms (the breathing of the bucktail, the flutter of a soft twister-tail, a contrasting color), furnishing additional bulk to the lure so that it rides higher, and providing a means of adding scent to the lure.
While spinners are a common lure choice for targeting creek trout, the same can’t be said of stream/river smallmouth bass. There spinners are an effective though seldom used offering.
Since smallmouth bass tend to eat somewhat larger prey than freshly stocked trout do, it makes sense to use a larger spinner when fishing them. Up the size choices to include models in the no. 2 to no. 4 range. The same basic principles that apply to trout hold true for river smallies. Downsize during clear water conditions, while upsizing when the water is murky.
I find inline spinners to be especially effective for fishing fast water — stuff that looks better suited for trout — from late spring until early fall. When the water temperatures climb into the 60s and higher river smallies will spend much time is fast water. The fish are there to feed and tend to be aggressive. They will eagerly track down a spinner darting through the fast water.
I do much of my river smallmouth fishing from a boat or kayak. As the craft flows with the current through the fast water, I’ll employ a bit of thrust from the trolling motor (or paddle in the case of a kayak) to slow its drift. As the boat makes its slightly retarded drift, fire cross current casts with a spinner, providing enough speed to keep the lure out of the many rocks found in such places.
Another scenario found in creeks and rivers is a rock/boulder-lined run located in moderate current. While fast (white) water can hold good numbers of smaller- to medium-sized bass, these spots tend to hold the lunkers. Bounce a spinner off the rocks, just as you would a spinnerbait off a log for largemouths. Weave it in between the rocks.
This is a visual game, one often rewarded by seeing a big bronzeback rising from the cover to crush the lure.