Despite the wintry weather over the weekend, the spring season will soon be upon us.
The forecast this week looks promising in regard to getting outdoors and enjoying the natural world.
Taking the opportunity to read the terrain while the leaves are gone can give one better understanding of an area. Regenerating forests, stands of conifers, laurel patches, rock outcroppings and openings are more visible when the foliage is down. Finding the thick and nasty areas now will allow a hunter to see more game once seasons open again.
When out exploring new and unfamiliar areas, keeping an eye out for game sign and that of other hunters can help immensely. Quite often, an old, dilapidated tree stand indicates an area that was productive for deer in the past and may still be good hunting. Modern ladder stands and sign of where climbing tree stands have been used gives better understanding of the pressure in an area. Identifying areas that see little attention by other hunters may reveal an out-of-the-way hotspot.
While exploring the woods, turkey sign and shed deer antlers will be easy to see before the vegetation greens up. Deer shed their antlers in areas that they spend little time in during hunting seasons but can allow a hunter to be aware of them.
Turkey will disperse as things green up, but knowing where they are at now will make them easier to find this spring. Areas with acorns and grapes remaining on the forest floor will provide food for turkey prior to woods greening up and insects emerging.
The month of March is a fine time to be afield, and while one may not be able to harvest game animals, there is plenty of information to be bagged.
Sadly, the end of freezing temperatures brings with it the emergence of ticks. Already this month I have encountered them while walking along a creek bottom with my coon hounds. Treating your clothing and furry friends with a repellent will help alleviate issues with the tick and Lyme disease. The appearance of ticks on my garments and skin is a signal for me to shave off my winter beard and buzz my hair so that there are fewer places for them to hide. If a tick is found attached to your skin, smothering it with dish soap will make it easier to pull with tweezers as it cannot use its legs for traction.
If one has the free time this spring, tagging along on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout-stocking efforts can offer entertainment and insight. While information as to trout stocking is public information, being present when the lake or stream is stocked will give an angler better understanding as to what to expect and where to fish. Although the trout will move around after being stocked, the initial release sites make for a good starting point.
The Youth Day for trout fishing will soon be upon us so planning and preparation should be done sooner rather than later. Going as a group with family and friends can make the day even more memorable and allow the kids to have some friendly competition.
The stream conditions and weather can be less than ideal in early April, and parents should have several plans in mind depending on the conditions. Including the kids in the preparation will allow anticipation to build and allow them a better understanding of their tackle.
Procuring bait either commercially or in the wild is a fun activity in itself and can help build the excitement of opening day.