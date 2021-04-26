Spring gobbler season opens Saturday for licensed hunters of all ages.
After more than two months with only groundhogs, coyotes and crows to hunt, many eagerly anticipate being on the hunt again.
Those wishing to purchase the second spring gobbler tag must do so prior to Saturday’s opening hour.
In most parts of Indiana County, turkeys can be found without too much effort. Securing permission to hunt them on private property can at times be difficult. Luckily, there is plenty of public ground to hunt within a short drive, with much of it being fair to good habitat.
As the season progresses and hunters harvest their gobbler or admit defeat, it can be easier to gain permission to hunt private land. When attempting to gain access to another’s ground, it is helpful to be polite and presentable. Even when a flat-out “No” is the response, thank them for their consideration and wish them a good day.
Those who enjoy success early in the season should consider inviting a novice along on a hunt. Spring is perhaps the most enjoyable season to be afield, and the thundering response of a mature gobbler will excite almost anyone. The iridescent feathers shining in the sunlight, combined with the intense blues and reds of a gobbler’s head, are stunning to see in person. Those with less desire to kill are often so impressed with the up-close encounter of such a majestic bird that they decide to not pull the trigger.
While much emphasis is placed on beard and spur measurements, meat on the table is the true trophy. Breast meat can be sliced thin and fried similar to breaded chicken strips. The legs, thighs and wings can be crock-potted and then shredded for sandwiches. A large gobbler can yield well over 5 pounds of free-range organic poultry.
Shooting the tom in the face will ensure a quick kill, while at the same time keeping the delicious meat BB-free. One must chew deliberately when eating shotgunned game. Chomping down on a BB is unpleasant, to say the least, and despite my best efforts, I find several each year while enjoying my wild game meals.
With a two-bird limit, vacuum packing the surplus will allow for numerous meals whenever one has the craving for something wild.
In the early season, it pays to be patient, and one must keep in mind that turkeys have all day to do anything they want. A turkey has a brain the size of a walnut, and it is important to not give the bird too much credit for cunning behavior. By waiting in an area that turkeys frequent, one will eventually come to investigate your calls.
Hunters should always be sure to positively identify their target so that hens or humans are not accidently shot. It is unlawful to stalk turkeys, and they may only be taken by calling them into shotgun range.
Packing a rangefinder can be quite useful as the distance to the turkey is often deceiving to the eye. Upon setting up to call, ranging landmarks around you will create a kill circle, and it will be known once a gobbler enters shotgun range. Passing on a shot will allow for another opportunity, while missing will often send them to another area.
Wounding a turkey is the worst-case scenario and significant time should be spent looking for any bird that displays signs of being hit with shot. Hunters owe it to the game that we pursue to ensure the quickest kill possible and to do everything possible to recover a wounded bird.