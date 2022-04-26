Spring gobbler season will open across the state Saturday.
Licensed hunters will be able to pursue bearded turkeys for nearly a month. For the first half of the season, hunters may hunt until noon before all-day hunting is permitted in the second half of the season. A second spring gobbler tag is available to residents for $20 and must be purchased before the season opener. Only one turkey may be harvested in a day for hunters in possession of two tags.
For those hunters who simply cannot wait until this Saturday, Maryland and West Virginia turkey seasons are underway. These southern states offer ample public land with good populations of turkeys. The proximity to Pennsylvania and Ohio attracts a number of non-resident hunters, and pressure can be significant on public ground.
Last week while in Maryland, the majority of trucks in state forest parking areas had Pennsylvania license plates. New York and Ohio spring gobbler seasons mirror Pennsylvania and are great options for hunters who tag out early at home. Turkey hunting in other states is an affordable way to explore new areas and extend your spring season.
Across the country, the turkey population is in decline, and much is being done through research to identify causes. Successful turkey hunters should report their harvest to help the Pennsylvania Game Commission better understand the population. This winter the agency trapped and tagged tom turkeys to better understand hunters’ impact on flock numbers. Hunters who harvest a banded bird should follow the instructions on the band.
With minimal foliage in the forests, turkey hunters will have to be conservative and stealthy in their movements to avoid spooking birds. While it is preferred to get close to a vocal gobbler before setting up and calling, one must use discretion as to how close to get. Bumping a bird in most instances will make them quit gobbling and ruin the chances of calling him in. Taking advantage of terrain and conifer trees can allow a hunter to slip into position undetected.
Hunting pressure on opening day is often significant and a vocal gobbler will often attract multiple hunters.It is illegal to stalk turkey and hunters must positively identify their target by seeing the beard of the bird.
Despite the woods full of hunters on Saturday, those who are able to hunt during the week should find themselves with little to no competition. Only twice last season did I encounter other hunters, with both instances on Saturdays.
Camouflage is important when hunting turkeys, and one should cover their face and hands. Hunters should set up with a large tree at their back to help break up their outline and movements. Insect repellent will allow a hunter to enjoy the outdoors more and avoid unnecessary movement swatting at mosquitoes.
Hunters with a new shotgun or shotshell should pattern their combination to better understand the capabilities of their weapon. Utilizing a range finder while afield will allow hunters to avoid shots outside of their effective range.
Getting out this week in the morning and listening to the woods will give a hunter better understanding of where turkeys are roosting and heading once they fly down. Patterning birds can allow even mediocre callers a great chance at having success early in the season.
With significant hunting pressure on opening day, having several plans in mind can help salvage the morning. While it is nice to fill a tag on the first day, rarely has that happened for me, and hunters should not be discouraged when things don’t go as planned on the first attempt.